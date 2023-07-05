Boxing, breathing and comedy: Blackhawks host unorthodox development camp

The Blackhawks 2023 draft class and other young players pose Sunday at Wrigley Field. Associated Press

Summer development camps around the NHL normally involve dozens of teenagers sharpening their skills on the ice.

Not so for the Blackhawks this year.

Instead, prospects like No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard, Oliver Moore, Kevin Korchinski and Drew Commesso sharpened their boxing skills, learned breathing exercises, attended a Cubs game and -- believe it or not -- channeled their inner Jim Carreys at the Second City comedy club.

It's a program Hawks brass had talked about implementing for quite some time and the organization finally put it into motion.

"It was just more so trying to get a different look and utilize the time better to give them opportunities to learn some things that we wouldn't (normally) have time for," said GM Kyle Davidson. "Just different skills that are necessary if/when they become pro. ...

"They get so much time on the ice that I don't necessarily believe that an extra four days of (skating) is gonna change anything one way or another."

It's been interesting to hear the prospects' thoughts on the week.

Some love that coach Luke Richardson has donned boxing gloves and is helping run those drills. Others love hearing former Hawks D-man Johnny Oduya give breathing lessons. Still others got a kick out of the trek to Second City to see who might have a second career in comedy.

"It was good to see guys get out of their comfort zones," said Colton Dach, who was teammates with Korchinski and D-man Nolan Allen on the WHL's Seattle Thunderbirds last season. "Some guys are actually really funny, so it was enjoyable."

In addition to getting stronger and improving nutrition habits, a major goal this week has been for the nearly three dozen prospects to bond and become friends. It makes sense considering how many may soon be Hawks teammates.

In addition to Bedard, Commesso and Korchinski, we should see forwards Frank Nazar and Moore, and defenseman Sam Rinzel arrive in the next 1-2 years. Others like Paul Ludwinski and Ryan Greene (both second rounders in 2022), Gavin Hayes (41 goals in the OHL last season) and Samuel Savoie (26 goals in the QMJHL) could be here shortly after that.

"Something like stand-up comedy or improv doesn't necessarily seem like it's applicable to hockey or sport," Davidson said. "But when you're up on stage ... and someone's having a bad night, it's up to everyone else to pick them up. So there's a lot of team concept involved in that as well.

"Give credit to the development staff for thinking of that one."

Ludwinski and Greene told us Thursday how impressed they are with everyone they're meeting.

"They preach character here, and that's what they draft their players off of first," Greene said. "Obviously being a good kid and a good teammate."

In that arena, it's paramount your stars lead the way. And although he's not technically a star just yet, it appears Bedard is doing exactly that.

"I was reading Oliver Moore's comments about how Connor carries himself has already rubbed off on him," Davidson said. "And that's what you want. That's culture.

"So you see players come in and they're already dictating positive behaviors. That's the goal that you seek."

Stocking the pipeline:

With 23-year-old Arvid Soderblom set to back up Petr Mrazek in net, and 20-year-old Drew Commesso likely beginning his pro career with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs, it may have seemed odd the Hawks selected a goalie with the 35th overall pick last week.

But Kyle Davidson's reasoning was simple: Adam Gajan was the best player available.

"It's important to always have that cycle running," Davidson said. "You don't necessarily avoid any specific position if you've already got players there and that next player on your board just happens to be at a position of strength. ... You always want that wheel to keep turning."

So what did Commesso think when Gajan was selected?

"It has no affect on me stopping the puck," he said. "I'm really just focused on my game and training to put myself in the best position."

How quickly we forget!

When Kyle Davidson introduced himself as "Kyle from Chicago" in the on-the-street interview that went viral last week in Nashville, he immediately thought, 'Uh oh.'"

And he soon found out why that gut reaction proved true.

"My buddies, they gave it to me pretty bad," said Davidson, who is originally from Sudbury, Ontario. "They're like, 'You forgot about your roots pretty quick.' ... I definitely heard about that."

