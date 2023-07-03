Sox prospect Colas is rolling at AAA Charlotte. Next stop: Guaranteed Rate Field?

Chicago White Sox's Oscar Colas watches his walk-off single that defeated the Baltimore Orioles 7-6 in ten innings of an MLB baseball game Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Chicago.

Back in 2017-18 and the first part of 2019, the White Sox were piling up losses during a full-blown rebuild.

For much of the painful stretch, minor-league prospects were far more interesting than the marginal talents on the Sox's major-league roster.

We're not quite at that point with the White Sox at the present moment, but their wretched 37-49 record could lead to another teardown as the Aug. 1 trade deadline approaches.

The Sox's farm system hasn't been great the past few years, which is understandable.

Former top prospects like Luis Robert Jr., Dylan Cease, Eloy Jimenez and Lucas Giolito are now part of the White Sox's disappointing core.

There are no obvious talents like that ready to come up to the majors, but there are some promising young players in the pipeline. Here are a few to keep an eye on:

Oscar Colas

The Sox aren't getting much offensive production from Gavin Sheets or Clint Frazier, so look for Colas to get another shot as soon as Tuesday night's holiday game against the Blue Jays at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Colas opened the season on the White Sox's roster but was optioned to Class AAA Charlotte in early May after the right fielder hit .211/.265/.276 with 1 home run and 7 RBI in 25 games while striking out 20 times in 84 plate appearances.

In his last eight games with Charlotte, Colas is 10-for-29 with 7 home runs and 8 RBI.

Bryan Ramos

One of the Sox's better prospects, Ramos is in a groove with Class AA Birmingham after missing the first two months of the season with a groin injury.

Over his last 10 games, the 21-year-old third baseman is 12-for-38 with 3 home runs and 11 RBI.

Matt Thompson

An electric high school arm when the White Sox drafted him on the second round in 2019, Thompson is finally starting to develop.

The 22-year-old righty has pitched 17 innings in his last three starts for Class AA Birmingham and allowed 3 earned runs to go with 22 strikeouts.

Terrell Tatum

The 23-year-old outfielder is loaded with speed, which he showed off while stealing 32 bases in 60 games with high Class A Winston-Salem to open the season.

Promoted to Double-A Birmingham, Tatum went 8-for-21 with 7 runs scored and 2 stolen bases in his first 5 games with the Barons.

Luis Mieses

Like Colas, Mieses is a left-handed power bat. And like Colas, the Class AA Birmingham right fielder is red hot.

Over his last five games, Mieses is 7-for-23 with 4 homers and 9 RBI.