If there's pressure on Bedard, the Blackhawks' 17-year-old rookie isn't feeling it

Chicago Blackhawks' No. 1 overall pick in the NHL draft Connor Bedard, left, waves before throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Guardians, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Chicago. Associated Press

Seventeen.

Such a pivotal time in our lives.

You're preparing for senior year or perhaps going off to college; spending the summer with friends while also holding down a menial job.

Adulthood is right around the corner but -- like a mirage in the desert -- is far enough away that you can't quite grasp the concept yet.

For most anyway.

In Connor Bedard's case, the Blackhawks' No. 1 overall pick is about to become one of the faces of the NHL: The next Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, Sidney Crosby.

It could be too much for some. But apparently, that won't be the case with Bedard.

"I don't really think about that stuff," Bedard said Saturday as the Hawks began Prospects Camp at Fifth Third Arena. "I mean, obviously it's a huge honor to have my name in the same sentence as those guys with anything.

"But I'm Connor Bedard. I'm not someone else, so I'm trying to create my own path and be the best player I can be and not try to compare myself to other guys."

A perfect answer.

One thing we know is that Bedard's rookie season will be far from perfect. While we expect plenty of goals, assists and highlight-reel moments, he'll still be adjusting to facing the best players in the world during a grueling 82-game campaign.

"A guy like that comes in and it's not just (another) first-round pick, (where) the other teams aren't really ready for them or know who they are," said coach Luke Richardson. "Everybody knows who he is and he's going to have the No. 1 (defensive) pairing against him.

"But a guy who has the drive like he does, that's going to push him to be even better."

The spotlight figures to get pretty intense at times. It'll begin at training camp, shine a little brighter during the preseason games and then get white hot when the Hawks open the regular season at Pittsburgh on Oct. 10. Eleven days later comes the home opener against the defending champion Vegas Golden Knights.

It will be interesting to see how Bedard handles it all. Ideally, he'll be showing the world why he was taken No. 1 while also seamlessly fitting in behind the scenes.

"I'm a pretty normal guy," Bedard said. "And for me, that's really important. I don't see myself as any different just because there's maybe a little more attention on the outside.

"I just want to be a good teammate and fit in with the locker room -- that's something that I find really important."

And if the schedule, the opponents or the expectations are getting to be a bit too much?

Then Bedard knows he can reach out to his parents, friends, family ... as well as future Hall of Famer who had the decency to reach out: Patrick Kane.

"He gave me a phone call, just congratulating me and wishing me luck and telling me a bit about the city," Bedard said. "That was super nice of him to do.

"I was pretty grateful to hear from him. Chicago legend.

"He just said, if I have any questions, reach out to him. ... It was all positive. It was a good call."

As for setting goals for this season, Bedard said at the draft he's must make the team first.

To no one's surprise, Richardson said Saturday there won't be much suspense there -- the kid's a lock.

After that, the coach is excited to see how Bedard settles in, how he adapts to life in the NHL and -- eventually -- how he deals with everything that goes with superstardom.

"He (is) obviously an exceptional talent and I think he's got the personality and the drive away from the rink to handle all the extra attention," Richardson said. "It doesn't really change him. ...

"Now, he's just a guy that wants to be one of the guys. And that's what we want him to be. We want him to fit in. We want the team to grow as a team, not as an individual. And then everybody else follow. ... So I'm looking forward to starting the season and seeing him at rookie camp and then (training) camp, and see him personally on the ice.

"It'll be fun to be behind the bench with him."