Feeling a draft: Do White Sox take another high school player in first round?

Drafting Florida's Hurston Waldrep would be a nice add for the Sox. Waldrep was hit hard by LSU in the College World Series, but the right-hander allowed only 2 runs over 21 innings while striking out 37 in his previous three starts. Associated Press

After drafting college players with their first-round pick for nine straight years, the White Sox shifted gears.

They selected high school shortstop Colson Montgomery with their first pick in 2021 and followed up with left-handed pitcher Noah Schultz, a local (Oswego East High School) prep star, last year.

Even though Montgomery missed the first two-plus months of this season with a back injury and Schultz was slowed by a forearm issue, the Sox are thrilled to have both young prospects.

Montgomery reached base safely in a staggering 50 straight games last season while playing for Low Class A Kannapolis and high A Winston-Salem. The 21-year-old Indiana native entered the year ranked No. 39 on Baseball America's Top 100 prospects list.

Schultz made his professional debut on June 2 and pitched 7 scoreless innings, allowing 1 hit and 1 walk while striking out 12, over his first 3 starts.

The first round of this year's draft is July 9, and the White Sox hold the No. 15 overall pick.

Do they take another high school player? That's possible, but most draft outlets have the Sox returning to the collegiate ranks with their top selection.

Here are some names to watch:

If they are drafting for pure need, the White Sox take a catcher with their first-round pick.

Virginia's Kyle Teel is expected to be long gone before the Sox's selection, so they might opt for prep catcher Blake Mitchell out of Sinton High School in Texas.

The LSU commit super athletic -- he's played shortstop and has a 90-plus mph fastball as a pitcher.

Mitchell also has a powerful left-handed bat and would fill a gaping hole in the Sox's minor-league system.

With arms like Schultz, Jonathan Cannon, Sean Burke, Cristian Mena, Peyton Pallette and Matthew Thompson, Sox pitching prospects are on the upswing.

Drafting Florida's Hurston Waldrep would be a nice add to the group.

Waldrep was hit hard by LSU in the College World Series, but the right-hander allowed only 2 runs over 21 innings while striking out 37 in his previous three starts.

For the season, the 21-year-old Waldrep was 10-3 with a 4.16 ERA and 156 strikeouts over 101.2 innings.

With Yoan Moncada again having trouble staying healthy, the White Sox are likely looking at third basemen and TCU's Brayden Taylor should be available at No. 15 overall.

Overcoming a slow start this season, the left-handed hitting Taylor finished strong and wound up slashing .308/.430/.631 with 23 home runs and 70 RBI in 67 games for the Horned Frogs.

The Sox strongly believe Montgomery is their shortstop of the future, but he's athletic enough to play other positions if needed.

That could open the door for drafting Jacob Gonzalez at No. 15 overall.

Gonzalez, who played shortstop for Mississippi, is a solid hitter that posted a .327 batting average and .435 OBP for the Rebels this season. He also has a solid glove at short.

Outside of Schultz, the White Sox still lack left-handed starters and prep standout Thomas White could be the pick if they decide to address the issue.

White pitched at Phillips Academy in Massachusetts and was a combined 11-3 with a 1.02 ERA and 165 strikeouts over 75 innings the past two seasons.