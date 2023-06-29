White Sox small-ball helps Lynn get his first win since May 26

Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson (7) runs to third on a single hit by Luis Robert Jr. during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, June 29, 2023. Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Eloy Jiménez and Zach Remillard had 2-run singles in the third inning and the White Sox beat Los Angeles 9-7 on Thursday, overcoming Shohei Ohtani's Angels-record 14th homer in June.

The White Sox rallied to split the four-game series. They trailed 4-1 before scoring 6 runs off Patrick Sandoval (4-7) in the third inning. It is the fourth time this season the Sox have plated at least 6 in an inning.

Yasmani Grandal and Clint Frazier also had RBI hits in the third.

Lance Lynn (5-8) got his first win since May 26. The right-hander allowed 5 runs on 8 hits and struck out 7 in 6 innings.

After Tim Anderson scored on a wild pitch by Sandoval in the top of the first, Mickey Moniak evened it with his AL-leading fourth leadoff homer of the season, a solo shot to right off Lynn's fastball.

The Angels extended their lead via the long ball to 4-1 in the second. Mike Moustakas led off the inning with a drive to right field for his first homer with the Angels. The infielder and Southern California native was acquired from the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.

Matt Thaiss followed with a single before Hunter Renfroe had a 2-run homer down the left-field line.

The Sox got a pair of insurance runs in the ninth to put it out of reach. Andrew Vaughn had an RBI triple and scored on Jacob Webb's wild pitch.

Ohtani broke the Angels' mark for home runs in a month in the ninth inning with a 2-run shot to left-center off Kendall Graveman's slider. Ohtani leads the majors with 29 homers and is batting .309.

The Angels were 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position.

Mike Trout added 3 hits and made a leaping catch at the center field wall in the fourth inning to rob Vaughn of a solo shot.

Lynn leads big-league starting pitchers with 22 home runs allowed. He is the fourth White Sox pitcher in team history to allow at least that many before the All-Star Game, joining Floyd Bannister (25 in 1987), Reynaldo Lopez (23 in 2019) and James Baldwin (23 in 1999).