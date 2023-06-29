Ohtani great again, but White Sox gang up to beat Angels

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani is baseball's best player, and he's taken his impressive all-around game to even higher levels against the White Sox this season. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Kendall Graveman, left, and catcher Seby Zavala, center, congratulate each other, while Los Angeles Angels' Mickey Moniak, right, runs off the field after he flied out to end the baseball game Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif.

In addition to an 11-5 win, there was some needed good news for the White Sox Wednesday night.

They only have to deal with Shohei Ohtani one more game this season.

"What he's doing is pretty incredible when you see it with your own eyes," third baseman Jake Burger told reporters after Ohtani's historic effort in the Angels' 4-2 win over the Sox Tuesday.

Ohtani had another productive offensive game Wednesday, going 3-for-5 with a triple.

But the White Sox's offense finally came alive, led by Seby Zavala. Coming in with only 4 hits in his last 35 at-bats, Zavala launched 2 solo home runs and added a 2-run single.

Andrew Vaughn had a 3-run double and Luis Robert Jr. and Eloy Jimenez each hit homers to back starting pitcher Lucas Giolito, who allowed 4 runs over 7 innings to go with 9 strikeouts.

Not only did Ohtani hit 2 home runs Tuesday to up his major-league leading total to 28, he started for Los Angeles and allowed 1 run over 6⅓ innings while striking out 10 before exiting with a cracked fingernail.

The American League's MVP in 2021 and runner-up last year became just the sixth player since 1900 to hit 2 homers and strike out 10 or more in a game.

Throughout Tuesday night's game at Angel Stadium, the crowd chanted "MVP."

"A similar thing happened in 2021 and it's always good hearing that from the fans," Ohtani said through a translator. "It gives me motivation to get better."

Even though there's half a season to play, the 28-year-old Ohtani is a near lock to win MVP honors.

"It's a wow factor," Los Angeles manager Phil Nevin said. "We're seeing things every day that we've never seen before and you try not to take it for granted."

Ohtani's month of June has been particularly impressive.

Heading into Wednesday, he was batting .383/.473/.915 with 13 home runs, 7 doubles, 2 triples, 4 stolen bases and 26 RBI in 24 games. In 5 starts, he was 2-2 with a 3.26 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 30⅓ innings.

The Sox and Angels meet for the final time Thursday and Ohtani has been a force in the series. In his first five games against the Sox this season, the Japanese star slashed .412/.524/.1.471 with 6 home runs and 8 RBI.

"There's no one who has ever been like him," said White Sox starter Dylan Cease, who gave up a 446-foot home run to Ohtani Monday night. "He's extremely talented, obviously. He's a once in a lifetime player."

For as fun as Ohtani has been to watch on the field, stay tuned for the off-season when he hits the free-agent market.

According to projections by Sportrac, Ohtani is worth $202 million over six years as a pitcher and he's worth $326 million over nine years as a hitter.

Add it all up, and you have a contract worth over a half-billion dollars.

The Dodgers are the early favorites to sign Ohtani to a contract that should easily surpass the record 12-year, $426.5 million deal Angels teammate Mike Trout signed before the 2019 season. The Yankees and Mets are also expected to be in the running.