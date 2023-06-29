Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson went for a walk before the draft. He ended up in a viral video

While out for a morning stroll Wednesday in Nashville, Kyle Davidson was asked if he'd do an on-camera interview about the NHL.

"No thanks," said the Blackhawks' general manager, laughing to himself and then remarking to associate GM Jeff Greenberg it was funny these guys had no idea who he was.

A few seconds later, however, Davidson reconsidered and turned around.

What followed was a priceless two-minute video that has been viewed more than eight million times.

Upon returning to the interviewer, the 34-year-old Davidson waited patiently for a pair of Hawks fans wearing Patrick Kane and Brandon Saad jerseys to finish giving their answers.

"They didn't recognize me either," said a chuckling Davidson.

When it was his turn, Davidson -- who was wearing a plain red T-shirt and backward hat -- did his best to sound like any semi-dim-witted fan.

Q: "What's your name and where you from?"

A: "Ehh, Kyle from Chicago."

Q: "From Chicago? Just visiting?"

A: "Yeah."

Q: "You ever been to Nashville before?"

A: "A couple times, yeah."

Q: "All right, on a scale of 1 to 10 ... how much would you say you know about hockey?"

A: Davidson pauses. Looks at the sky. Purses his lips a bit. Then says, "I didn't play professionally or anything, so probably like a four? Fan of the sport. I don't know -- some people say I don't know that much."

Davidson is then asked to name as many hockey players as he can in 20 seconds. After starting with Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux, Davidson rattled off 15 former or current Hawks.

He'd later tell reporters inside Bridgestone Arena this question threw him off the most.

"That was the most nervous I was," he said. "I'm like, 'Oh, no. If this comes out and they realize what I do and I stumble and can't name players, I'm in big trouble. So pressure's on.'

"I was waiting for them to cut me off. I'm like, 'End it, end it, end it.'"

When the interview concluded, Davidson unveiled himself.

But did they believe him?

"He gave me a sideways glance look -- like, 'Yeah, whatever buddy,'" Davidson said. "They probably just looked me up afterward and realized it was me. I wasn't lying."

Fellow Hawks found out about it shortly thereafter and -- like plenty of others -- wondered if it was really authentic.

"A lot of people were asking if it was a setup or if it was fake," said Mike Donaghey, the director of amateur scouting. "He's sticking to the story that it's real. But he's good. He's got a good poker face."