If Anderson's bat stays cold, White Sox have no chance to heat up

The White Sox's offense has been abysmal all season and particularly bad in June. There is plenty of blame to go around, and Tim Anderson is at the top of the list. Associated Press

When it comes to the White Sox's odious offense, there is plenty of blame to go around.

Heading into Tuesday night's West Coast game against the Angels, the White Sox were baseball's lowest-scoring team in June with 3.2 runs per game.

They had the second-lowest batting average at .212.

Clutch hitting has been a problem all season and the Sox have really struggled lately while going 8-for-70 with runners in scoring position the last 11 games, leaving 67 runners on base.

Individually, Jake Burger was mired in a 3-for-25 slump with 15 strikeouts over his last 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn was 8-for-41 in his last 11 games. Gavin Sheets was 8-for-45 over his last 19. Seby Zavala was 4-for-34 over his last 16.

Luis Robert Jr. is putting an MVP season together, Andrew Benintendi has been steady with the bat and Eloy Jimenez is getting healthy and dangerous again.

Still, there's been way too much of a drag on the White Sox's offense and Tim Anderson continues to pull hardest in the wrong direction.

He's the guy who made everything go when the Sox were making consecutive playoff appearances in 2020-21.

Anderson's the guy that hit .300 or better the last four seasons and won the 2019 batting title with a .335 average.

This year, Anderson has not been that guy. Not even close.

The 30-year-old shortstop was in a 2-for-34 rut as the White Sox went up against Los Angeles starter Shohei Ohtani Tuesday night at Angel Stadium. His hitting line was a shocking .236/.275/.277 with no home runs and 11 RBI in 55 games.

There is little doubt Anderson is playing at well less than 100%.

The two-time all star missed the final two months of last season with a sagittal band tear on the middle finger of his left hand and he's been dogged by knee and shoulder injuries this year.

If Anderson can't get himself relatively healthy and back to being one of the game's best hitters soon, the Sox are likely to remain a nondescript team battling to reach the .500 mark.

Manager Pedro Grifol has little doubt Anderson is going to bounce back in a big way.

"He's been so good at this level that he's going to be good again," Grifol said. "Everybody goes through something like this, everybody does, at some point in time in your career. Nobody's exempt from adversity at the major-league level, playing against the best in the world every single night, 162 (games), for years and years."

Anderson said the right shoulder injury that bothered him the past 10 days "feels better," and he's back playing shortstop after making two starts at second base.

The left knee injury that sidelined him three weeks in late April/early May took a major toll on Anderson's offensive game.

"Definitely frustrating," Anderson said when he returned from the sprained knee. "Move past that, we are here today. Hopefully we can keep building and I can try to stay healthy for the remainder of the season."