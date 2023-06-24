"I've always in my heart believed": Belief, determination paved Remillard's long path to White Sox

Zach Remillard played seven seasons in the minor leagues and was 29 years old when he finally got the call to the major leagues. It took Remillard a long time to make it to the White Sox, and he's enjoying every minute of the stay. Associated Press

It should have been foremost on his mind, but White Sox infielder Zach Remillard blocked it out.

Quitting was never an option.

"You've got to believe," he said.

Noble thought, but for how long?

Professional baseball players typically give it a few years in the minor leagues. They chase the dream of making it to the majors and the majority are released or walk away from the game before achieving the elusive goal.

Among other things, Remillard was persistent.

"You've got to believe," he repeated. "Not everyone's journey is a direct path or an easy path. Just never giving up and giving guys hope that it can happen for them."

Remillard was always viewed as a solid prospect in the Sox's farm system, but that was about it.

This was his seventh year toiling in the minor leagues, and the 29-year-old Remillard looked to be going nowhere fast in mid-June with a .236/.344/.354 hitting line at Class AAA Charlotte.

But when White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada landed on the injured list with lower back inflammation, Remillard's dream came true.

After playing a staggering 694 games in the minor leagues, he finally got the call.

"I've always in my heart believed," Remillard said. "There have been times where it's a lot harder to believe because you grind and it's been a long time. There have been times where it was more difficult to see, but I don't think I ever lost hope.

"My faith is strong and I've always believed that this is for me, so I kept fighting and it ended up working out."

Did it ever.

Last Saturday, Remillard was in uniform watching the Sox play the Mariners in Seattle from the bench.

He wound up making his debut in the fourth inning when shortstop Tim Anderson came out with a sore right shoulder.

All Remillard did was walk and reach on a bunt single in his first two at-bats. In his final two trips to the plate, he tied the game in the ninth inning with a run-scoring single and lifted the White Sox to a 4-3 win with another RBI single in the 11th.

It took years -- and years -- but Remillard finally realized his dream.

"My mentality was just focusing on the good advice I got," Remillard said. "Most of them said just be yourself. The reason you're here is because we want you to be here, not someone that you're not. I took that to heart and used the bunt, tried to stick to my approach, choked up, put balls in play and just executed my game."

Sox manager Pedro Grifol was impressed with Remillard in spring training and that's carried over into the season.

"I like the way he plays the game," Grifol said. "I like what he brings to the table, I like the way he runs the bases. He's consistent, he bunts, he can hit and run, he does the little things I feel are necessary for us to take that next step."

Remillard kept playing in the minor leagues because he loves the game. He is looking to do the same thing with the White Sox.

"I don't ever think you're here to just make it," Remillard said. "I think you're here to have a career and you've got to believe in yourself and just keep going a day at a time. But also with that comes being grateful wherever you're at. When I was in Charlotte playing baseball every day, that was amazing, too. To be here is great."

The path was long and winding, but Remillard kept moving.

"I don't think anyone can figure it out in equation to this," he said. "I don't think anything necessarily even makes sense. I think if you carry yourself, your character matters, your work ethic matters, playing the game right matters. If I can execute that day in and day out, I've got to believe that God and the people in this organization, it'll work itself out."