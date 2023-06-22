Blackhawks bring back Anderson on 1-year deal

The Blackhawks announced Thursday they have signed forward Joey Anderson to a one-year, two-way contract.

Anderson played in 24 games for the Hawks last season, scoring 4 goals and 2 assists, and will carry an $800,000 NHL and $475,000 AHL salary cap hit next season.

Anderson also scored 14 goals and 16 assists in 32 regular-season AHL games with the Rockford IceHogs and Toronto Marlies.