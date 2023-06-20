Crochet lands on injured list with sore throwing shoulder

After missing all of last season recovering from Tommy John surgery, relief pitcher Garrett Crochet returned to the White Sox on May 16. The left-hander went back on the injured list Tuesday with shoulder inflammation. Associated Press

Taking the mound against Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium last Thursday night, Garrett Crochet didn't look right.

The White Sox's relief pitcher faced three hitters in the 11th and gave up Freddie Freeman's game-winning single after issuing back-to-back walks to open the inning.

Sitting out the next four games, Crochet was placed on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to June 17) Tuesday with left shoulder inflammation.

"He was a little sore," manager Pedro Grifol. "And he's coming back from Tommy John (surgery), he's pitched a lot. Not going to try to push him to do anything, just give him a break and get him back to where he's feeling 100%."

Crochet missed the entire 2022 season after having reconstructive surgery on his left elbow.

Rejoining the Sox on May 16, Crochet is 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA while striking out 9 in 10 innings.

"He was feeling pretty good, but it's not uncommon," Grifol said. "We definitely don't want him pitching through any type of soreness or anything like that. We'll just give him a little break and get him back in 15 days."

Jimmy Lambert came off the injured list and he replaces Crochet in the bullpen.

Lambert was out since May 28 with a sore right ankle.

Toussaint claimed:

The White Sox picked up Touki Toussaint off waivers from the Guardians Tuesday and the right-handed pitcher could be in uniform Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Toussaint made a spot start for Cleveland last Friday and gave up 2 runs on 3 hits and 5 walks over 3.2 innings in a loss at Arizona.

In 20 games (1 start) with Class AAA Columbus, Toussaint was 2-1 with a 4.06 ERA.

"He'll join us and he'll be part of the bullpen," manager Pedro Grifol said. "He can spot start, he can give us length out of the pen, he can go short. He gives us some versatility, what we're looking for."

Resting Robert:

After starting 20 games in a row, center fielder Luis Robert Jr. got a needed break Tuesday night.

"He's done a really good job of playing through some soreness and through some stuff," manager Pedro Grifol said. "Give him a day today, play him tomorrow, have a day off on Thursday and then he can run another 15 or 20 (games). We certainly don't want to run him 162 (games), 160."

Robert has been the Sox's best player this season. In addition to his Gold Glove defense, Robert leads the White Sox with a career-high 18 home runs and is second with 38 RBI.

Anderson update:

Shortstop Tim Anderson missed his third straight game with a sore right shoulder, but he could be back in the White Sox's lineup Wednesday night.

Anderson was only able to run Monday. On Tuesday, he did infield drills.

"We'll see how he feels," manager Pedro Grifol said. "If he feels good, he'll go (Wednesday). If not, we'll wait until Friday."