After further review, White Sox win wild one over Rangers

White Sox second baseman Elvis Andrus scores the game-winning run during the eighth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday. Andrus was initially ruled out but the White Sox challenged the ruling and Andrus was ruled safe after reviews showed Texas catcher Jonah Heim partially blocking the plate. Associated Press

Before Tuesday night's game against the Rangers, manager Pedro Grifol was trying to process the White Sox's last 9 home runs all being solo shots.

"That's hard to do," he said.

Considering nothing has come easy for the Sox this season, launching so many consecutive homers with no runners on base kind of fits the profile.

"It's making a truth of the point that solos don't beat you," Grifol said. "Crooked numbers beat you. I'm happy that we're hitting the ball in the air more, I'm happy we're hitting homers. Now, we've got to add the other component to it. We've got to get on base prior to those homers."

Almost on cue, Eloy Jimenez ended the solo streak with a 2-run homer in the first inning.

It was a promising start, and a wild finish.

The White Sox weren't looking too good after they blew a 4-2 lead and were trailing 6-4 in the eighth inning, but they rallied for 3 runs and beat Texas 7-6 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

There were no solo homers in the eighth for the Sox. Instead, it was Elvis Andrus tying the game with a 2-run single before apparently being thrown out at home trying to score the winning run on Zach Remillard's single.

Rangers left fielder Travis Jankowski made a strong throw to the plate and Andrus was initially called out by home-plate umpire D.J. Reyburn.

The White Sox challenged the ruling and Andrus was ruled safe after reviews showed Texas catcher Jonah Heim was partially blocking the plate.

"I felt it was going to be a very close play, for sure," Andrus said. "Those plays, you never know what's going to happen. Very glad it went our way."

The Sox needed a break.

"We haven't played to our maximum potential, but we're still competing and that's what it's all about," Andrus said. "There's a lot of season left, a lot of games ahead of us. Knowing and believing that the best is yet to come, this was a huge team win for us."

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy was not happy with the decision and was ejected by Reyburn shortly after coming out of the dugout to argue.

Dylan Cease started for the White Sox and allowed 2 runs on 5 hits and 2 walks over 6 innings. The right-hander had 9 strikeouts.

As the Sox try staying afloat in the flyweight AL Central, hitting more homers with runners on base is only one of the problems that needs to be fixed.

Heading into Tuesday's play, the White Sox were 5-for-44 (.114) with runners in scoring position over their last five games.

"We're getting ourselves in some pretty good counts and then we're chasing when we get ourselves in those counts," Grifol said. "I think that's wanting to do a little too much instead of like, 'You know what? This is a ball, I'm going to (walk). I'm going to let the next guy do it.' That's when you start hitting homers with guys on base, when you just turn it over to the next guy."

Collectively, the White Sox have looked tight at the plate through much of the season.

"In my mind, I think these guys are pressing a little bit because they want to do well," Grifol said. "They want to score runs, they want to hit, they want to win. We feel like we're in this thing, we feel like we have a chance to win this division, all of the above. I think they're just putting a little added pressure on themselves, where I just want them to go relax and have fun and enjoy this game.

"I know there's pressure with the game, I know this is the big leagues, I get it. But you've got to enjoy the game. You've got to enjoy what you do and at times you've just got to say, 'You know what? The (heck) with the pressure. I'm just going to go have fun.' That's when you're probably going to be at your best."