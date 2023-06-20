4 pedestrians injured in hit-and-run outside Guaranteed Rate Field

It was a chaotic scene in front of Guaranteed Rate Field shortly before the White Sox and Rangers played Tuesday night.

A car driving on 35th Street struck four people outside of the stadium in a hit-and-run that ended when the driver ran into a median wall on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

One of the pedestrians held onto the car as it fled the scene before the vehicle was stopped by an ambulance on the nearby Dan Ryan Expressway, officials said. The person clinging to the car and one of the three outside the stadium were in critical condition.

The other two pedestrians were in serious condition, officials said.

"Four fans were injured this evening in a hit-and-run incident outside Guaranteed Rate Field prior to the start of tonight's Chicago White Sox game," the Sox said in a statement. "The injured were treated at the scene and transported to local hospitals, while the Illinois State Police and Chicago Police apprehended the suspect blocks away. Our hearts go out to the four fans who were injured this evening, their families and friends, as well as the fans who witnessed the incident on their way to a baseball game.

"The Chicago White Sox organization expresses its appreciation to the Chicago Police Department, the Chicago Fire Department, the Illinois State Police and others, including fans, who responded to the incident and provided immediate care for the victims."