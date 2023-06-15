White Sox place Moncada (back) on IL; No structual damage for Clevinger

The White Sox placed Yoan Moncada on the 10-day injured list before Thursday night's game against the Dodgers. The third basmean has been hampered by a sore lower back for much of the season. Associated Press

Before Thursday night's game against Los Angeles, the White Sox placed third baseman Yoan Moncada on the 10-day injured list with lower back inflammation.

Judging from the way he's been moving around the past month, it would probably be a good thing for Moncada -- and the Sox -- to extend the layoff even longer.

"It might be good news," manager Pedro Grifol told reporters at Dodger Stadium. "He takes a little bit of a break and I want to see him play without any pain. This might help him. Get a little time, it might help him come back to be in a position to do what he does without having to worry about it."

Moncada has been dealing with the back issue since spring training, and going on the IL for a month earlier in the season did not seem to help much.

In late April, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said Moncada had a disc problem in his back. "He was dealing with a disc that was protruding, that was impinging on his lower back," Hahn said.

Determined to stay on the field after being on the IL three times last year with oblique and left and right hamstring strains, Moncada couldn't tough out the back discomfort.

The switch-hitter was 7-for-50 with 1 home run and 1 RBI over his last 15 games. For the season, Moncada is hitting .232/.279/.370 with 3 homers and 13 RBI in 38 games. Defensively, his play has been above average.

"I give him a lot of credit for what he's done with how he's felt," Grifol said.

The Sox selected Zach Remillard's contract from Class AAA Charlotte and the 29-year-old infielder takes Moncada's roster spot.

In 59 games with Charlotte, Remillard hit .236/.344/.354 with 5 home runs and 25 RBI.

In addition to Moncada, the White Sox had an injury update on Mike Clevinger.

Starting against the Dodgers Wednesday night, Clevinger had to leave the game with two outs in the fifth inning with right biceps soreness.

Clevinger looked to be in serious pain before heading off the field.

"It didn't look too good," Grifol said. "I was concerned when I went out there."

While Clevinger is likely to go back on the IL, medical tests were positive.

"There's no structural damage," Clevinger said. "Shoulder, elbow looks good. Just some fluid in the biceps. I guess that's the best news possible."

When Clevinger was sidelined with a right wrist injury the last two weeks of May, Jesse Scholtens came up from Charlotte and pitched well in a spot start.

Clevinger's next scheduled start is Monday, at home against the Rangers. Scholtens figures to get the call again to replace him.

Left fielder Andrew Benintendi was held out of the White Sox's starting lineup Thursday. He's been playing with a sore right hand and was hit by a pitch in the same spot Wednesday night.