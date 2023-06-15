White Sox blow 4-run lead, lose to Dodgers in 11

Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez gestures as he scores after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert Jr., right, hits a solo home run as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith, left, and home plate umpire Jacob Metz watch during the first inning. Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor (3) is congratulated by David Peralta (6), James Outman (33) and Will Smith (16) after hitting a grand slam as White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal (24) stands at the plate and Miguel Rojas watches during the sixth inning on Thursday. Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- Freddie Freeman singled to deep center field with the bases loaded in the 11th inning, Chris Taylor hit a tying grand slam in the sixth, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the White Sox 5-4 on Thursday night.

With the bases loaded, Luis Robert Jr. was playing in shallow center and never moved a muscle on Freeman's winning hit that landed on the warning track.

Freeman had been hitless in the three-game series until his big hit helped the Dodgers avoid losing a fourth consecutive series.

Chris Taylor was the designated runner at second base to start the 11th. He took third on a passed ball by Yasmani Grandal. Miguel Rojas and Mookie Betts walked against Garrett Crochet (0-1) to set up Freeman.

Robert and Eloy Jiménez hit back-to-back homers in the first inning and Jake Burger and Andrew Vaughn went deep in consecutive at-bats in the fourth to give the White Sox a 4-0 lead in their third four-homer game of the season.

The teams combined for 32 strikeouts -- most in an MLB game this season -- and 11 walks.