Schaumburg Boomers welcome Quebec in this weekend for crucial series

Blake Grant Parks congratulates teammate Ryan Fitzgerald at home plate during a Schaumburg Boomers game in May. Photo by Tom Anson

When the winning run crossed the plate in a hard-fought 2022 Frontier League Championship series, the Schaumburg Boomers were left wanting as they dropped the series to the Quebec Capitales 3-1 last September.

With the Boomers once again in contention, they will try to get revenge as they welcome Quebec to Wintrust Field this weekend.

The Boomers are led by Jamie Bennett, who owns over 500 wins in his 11 years at the helm and ranks seventh in league history. Pat Scalabrini manages Quebec and has been in charge since 2010, piling up nearly 700 victories.

Quebec recently re-signed the MVP of the FLCS, Ruben Castro, who posted walk-offs in Game 3 and Game 4 to hand the Boomers their first postseason series defeat after winning 11 straight.

Pitching has paced the Boomers in 2023 as the team threw the first no-hitter in franchise history at Wintrust Field on June 8 when Jackson Hickert (7 Innings), Antonio Frias (1 Inning) and Dylan Stutsman (1 Inning) combined in a 2-0 win. The pitching staff ranks third in the league in ERA entering the weekend and has posted 14 quality starts to begin the campaign.

Starters have thrown six innings or more in more than half of the contests to begin the year. The Boomers will send Aaron Glickstein, Kobey Schlotman and Luis Perez to the mound this weekend. All three started games in the championship series last year.

Chase Dawson anchors the offense as he's taken over franchise leads for runs scored, total bases and RBIs this year while hitting over .350.