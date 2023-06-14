White Sox lose Clevinger and Grifol before beating Dodgers 8-4 to snap 3-game skid

Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez, right, celebrates with Jake Burger, who hit a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Mike Clevinger throws to a Los Angeles Dodgers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- Clint Frazier singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and the White Sox beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-4 on Wednesday night after losing starter Mike Clevinger and manager Pedro Grifol.

Jake Burger homered twice, including a 2-run shot that tied it at 4 in the eighth as the White Sox snapped a three-game skid.

Clevinger exited in the fifth because of right biceps soreness after completing a pitch. Grifol was ejected for the third time this season after arguing with home plate umpire Pat Hoberg and crew chief Brian O'Nora in the sixth.

Reynaldo López (2-4) got the victory with a perfect inning of relief.

Burger's solo shot on the first pitch from Clayton Kershaw in the second and Luis Robert Jr.'s homer into the Dodgers' bullpen in left field gave the Sox an early 2-0 lead.

The Dodgers rallied for 4 runs in the sixth to take a 4-2 lead.

The White Sox came back with 3 runs in the eighth. Eloy Jiménez doubled leading off and Burger followed with a 2-run shot that dinged off the foul pole in left, tying the game at 4-all and chasing Yency Almonte.

Frazier's go-ahead single to center scored Andrew Benintendi, who was hit by a pitch from Alex Vesia (0-3) and took second on Vesia's wild pitch.

Chicago tacked on 3 more runs in the ninth, extending the lead to 8-4 as the Dodgers' bullpen imploded. Jiménez had an RBI single and Benintendi added a 2-run single.

Clevinger gave up 3 hits, struck out five and walked two in his 12th start of the season.

Kershaw allowed 2 runs and 6 hits in six innings. He struck out five and walked two.

The Dodgers bounced back to take a 4-2 lead on Mookie Betts' 2-run single to right.

David Peralta scored on a throwing error by right fielder Clint Frazier before Austin Barnes grounded into a fielder's choice to shortstop that scored Chris Taylor for a 2-all tie.

Benintendi robbed Betts of a potential go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth when he caught the ball at the wall in left.