North Central College football team among college champions celebrated at White House

Members of the North Central College football team pose for a group photo Monday on the South Lawn at the White House to honor their recent NCAA Division III national championship. The White House welcomed all 2022-23 NCAA men's and women's championship teams across all three divisions for their inaugural College Athlete Day. Courtesy of Kelly Murphy

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks as the women's and men's NCAA Champion teams from the 2022-2023 season are celebrated during College Athlete Day on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, June 12, 2023. Associated Press