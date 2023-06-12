 

IHSA discontinues tournaments for boys gymnastics, debate

      Lake Park High School gymnasts hold their state championship trophy in May. The Illinois High School Association board has voted to end postseason competitions for boys gymnastics and debate. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 6/12/2023 9:17 PM

The Illinois High School Association board voted Monday to discontinue state tournaments for boys gymnastics and debate because not enough schools were fielding teams.

