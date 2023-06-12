IHSA discontinues tournaments for boys gymnastics, debate
Updated 6/12/2023 9:17 PM
The Illinois High School Association board voted Monday to discontinue state tournaments for boys gymnastics and debate because not enough schools were fielding teams.
