White Sox let another one slip away to Miami

Chicago White Sox second baseman Romy Gonzalez does not make the play on a single by Miami Marlins' Jonathan Davis during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Associated Press

Bryan De La Cruz hit a 2-run double in Miami's three-run ninth inning, and the Marlins beat the White Sox 6-5 on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

It was Miami's fifth comeback win in its last seven games and No. 20 on the season. The Marlins scored five times in the ninth inning of a 5-1 victory on Saturday.

The White Sox wasted a sharp performance by Lucas Giolito, who struck out eight while pitching seven innings of 1-run ball. The lanky right-hander is 4-2 with a 3.40 ERA in his last seven starts.

Luis Robert Jr. hit a two-run homer for the Sox, who led 5-1 after seven innings. Romy González hit a tiebreaking 2-run double in the sixth, and Jake Burger also had a run-scoring double.

Jorge Soler hit 2 of Miami's 4 solo homers, helping the Marlins rally for the victory in the rubber game of the weekend set. Garrett Cooper and Jean Segura also connected.

The Marlins won for the eighth time in nine games overall. They are off to their best start since they also were 37-29 in 2004.

Bryan Hoeing (1-1) pitched a scoreless inning for the win, and A.J. Puk worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his seventh save.

Soler and Cooper started Miami's rally with solo drives in the eighth against Keynan Middleton. It was No. 19 on the year for Soler, who finished with 3 hits.

Segura led off the ninth with a drive to left against Kendall Graveman (1-3). With two out and runners on first and second, De La Cruz put Miami in front with a double to left.

The Sox played without closer Liam Hendriks, who was placed on the 15-day injured list with elbow inflammation. The three-time All-Star also missed the start of the season while he recovered from non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Injury updates:

White Sox right-handed pitcher Jimmy Lambert (right ankle inflammation) was scheduled for an inning in a rehab appearance with Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday. "I think the plan is to just make sure we extend him a little bit, so he can be a multi-inning option if the need arises," manager Pedro Grifol said. "Because right now, we need some length."

Shortstop Tim Anderson got the day off for rest.

To replace Hendriks on the roster, left-hadnder Tanner Banks was recalled from Charlotte.