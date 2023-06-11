White Sox closer Hendriks sidelined by elbow inflammation
Updated 6/11/2023 2:00 PM
White Sox closer Liam Hendriks has been sidelined by elbow inflammation after he missed the start of the season while he recovered from non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
