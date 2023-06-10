 

Arcangelo wins Belmont Stakes to make Jena Antonucci 1st female trainer to win the race

  • Arcangelo, with jockey Javier Castellano, crosses the finish line to win the Belmont Stakes on Saturday in Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y.

    Arcangelo, with jockey Javier Castellano, crosses the finish line to win the Belmont Stakes on Saturday in Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. Associated Press

  • Arcangelo, with jockey Javier Castellano, breaks away from the pack in the final stretch to win the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes Saturday.

    Arcangelo, with jockey Javier Castellano, breaks away from the pack in the final stretch to win the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes Saturday. Associated Press

  • Arcangelo, left, is walked back to the stables with trainer Jena Antonucci, right, ahead of the Belmont Stakes Friday, at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y.

    Arcangelo, left, is walked back to the stables with trainer Jena Antonucci, right, ahead of the Belmont Stakes Friday, at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. Associated Press

  • Jockey Javier Castellano celebrates aboard Arcangelo after winning the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes.

    Jockey Javier Castellano celebrates aboard Arcangelo after winning the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Updated 6/10/2023 7:01 PM

NEW YORK -- Arcangelo took the lead at the top of the stretch and won the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, making Jena Antonucci the first female trainer to win the race in its 155 years.

After the horse crossed the finish line, Antonucci doubled over and rested her arm and her head on the back of a chair. She kissed the horse on the nose when it returned to the area in front of the winner's circle.

 

Arcangelo finished the 1 1/2-mile race in 2:29.23 and by 1 1/2 lengths in front of favored Fotre, with Tapit Trice third.

"I give all the credit to the horse," said jockey Javier Castello, who rode Mage to victory in the Kentucky Derby and got this mount when that colt did not run in the Belmont. "This is a wonderful horse. I'm really happy for her, you know, she's a really good woman. She's a good horseman."

The heartwarming victory put a positive note on a Triple Crown series marred by deaths of horses at Churchill Downs in the weeks around the Kentucky Derby and another on Preakness day for a trainer Bob Baffert. It also ended a week in which the Belmont Stakes was put in jeopardy by air quality problems caused by wildfires in Canada.

Those cleared on Friday and the cloud over thoroughbred racing lifted on Saturday.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 