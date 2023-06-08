White Sox power way to 6-5 win over Yankees in Game 1, extend winning streak to 5

White Sox's Eloy Jimenez, left, celebrates with Luis Robert Jr., right, after they scored on a 2-run homer by Jimenez against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader Associated Press

Overcoming another poor start from Lance Lynn and a nerve-racking bottom of the ninth inning, the White Sox beat New York 6-5 in Game 1 at Yankee Stadium Thursday, extending their winning streak to five.

The Sox and New York are playing a doubleheader after Wednesday night's game was postponed due to hazardous air conditions caused by Canadian wildfires.

Jake Burger, Luis Robert Jr., Yoan Moncada and Eloy Jimenez all hit home runs for the Sox. Jimenez's 2-run shot in the seventh inning decided the outcome.

Lynn allowed 5 runs on 8 hits and 3 walks in 5 innings. His ERA now stands at 6.72.

Kendall Graveman closed it out for the Sox and he was feeling the heat when the Yankees had runners on first and second with one out.

Graveman got Anthony Rizzo to ground into a 4-6-3 double play to end the game, but Tim Anderson's foot appeared to come off second base before he threw to first.

New York appealed the call, but it was not overturned.