Taillon finds success using 4-seam fastball more, but big inning dooms Cubs in 6-2 loss to Angels
Updated 6/7/2023 11:39 PM
Cubs starter Jameson Taillon has gotten on track lately, upping the use of his 4-seam fastball. He was mostly effective on Wednesday night vs. the Angels, but the Cubs lost 6-2, their third straight.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.