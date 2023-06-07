 

Sources: Blackhawks re-sign Andreas Athanasiou to 2-year extension

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Multiple outlets reported Wednesday that the Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year, $8.5 million contract with forward Andreas Athanasiou.

John Dietz
 
 
Updated 6/7/2023 9:54 PM

The 28-year-old Ontario native had 20 goals and 20 assists last season for the Hawks and made $3 million on a one-year deal.

 

Athanasiou is one of the fastest players in the league. He has 125 career goals and 111 assists in 459 games.

Article Comments
