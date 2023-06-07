 

Jim O'Donnell: Acclaimed broadcaster Pang will join Blackhawks booth next season

  • St. Louis Blues color analyst Darren Pang, left, and Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop watch play during a 2019 game. Multiple sources are reporting that acclaimed NHL broadcaster Pang will join the Blackhawks TV booth for the 2023-24 season.

    St. Louis Blues color analyst Darren Pang, left, and Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop watch play during a 2019 game. Multiple sources are reporting that acclaimed NHL broadcaster Pang will join the Blackhawks TV booth for the 2023-24 season. Associated Press

 
Updated 6/7/2023 6:59 PM

Multiple sources are reporting that acclaimed NHL broadcaster Darren Pang will join the Blackhawks TV booth for the 2023-24 season.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 