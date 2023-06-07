Jim O'Donnell: Acclaimed broadcaster Pang will join Blackhawks booth next season
Updated 6/7/2023 6:59 PM
Multiple sources are reporting that acclaimed NHL broadcaster Darren Pang will join the Blackhawks TV booth for the 2023-24 season.
