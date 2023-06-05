Roaring fans, helping hands: Sox closer Hendriks ready to make more memories

Chicago White Sox's Liam Hendriks, top, hugs his wife Kristi as he is honored before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Monday, May 29, 2023, in Chicago. Hendriks returns to the active lineup after battling cancer at the start of the season. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox's Liam Hendriks talks to reporters before a baseball game between the White Sox and the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks reacts after striking out Detroit Tigers' Zack Short to end the top half of the seventh inning in a baseball game Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Chicago. Associated Press

Somewhere in Liam Hendriks' house there is a box full of baseballs.

Not just any baseballs, mind you, but those bearing sentimental value to the White Sox closer.

There's one from the first pitch he threw in the big leagues for Minnesota on Sept. 6, 2011. There's one from his first strikeout victim -- the White Sox's A.J. Pierzynski, in the first inning of that game.

He has the ball from all but one of his 115 career saves; two more for the times he hit 100 strikeouts in a season (2019 and 2021); another for breaking the A's record for most consecutive games with a strikeout; and another from his 124th K in 2019, his career high.

The fiery Hendriks added two more balls to that box last week during his return to big-league action after battling Stage 4 Non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He had the ball from his first pitch against the Angels on Monday set aside, and also saved the ball from his first strikeout against the Tigers on Saturday.

"I prefer to keep them and not need them," Hendriks said, "than want them and not have them."

Hendriks hasn't written anything on these balls just yet. That may happen down the road. For now, he can identify them by a sticker that includes the date of each game.

"We're talking about doing something (eventually)," Hendriks said, referring to his wife, Kristi. "I don't know if you've ever heard about Bert Blyleven's wall. So he's got 287 wins in the big leagues, and he's got 'em all on the wall. In between are his two World Series trophies.

"I'd like to do something like that with 'save balls' and stuff. Mine are all in a box. We're in the process of moving into a new place, so we'll see what happens."

Hendriks could have added a third memento after picking up his first victory of the season during the Sox' 6-2 win over Detroit on Sunday -- especially considering it came on National Cancer Survivors Day.

But that ball went to Jake Burger, who hit the first grand slam of his career in the bottom of the ninth.

Cheers, mate!

Thunderous cheers washed over the Australian when he made his season debut last Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field. They came from the fans, teammates and coaches, and from every one of the Anaheim Angels. Matt Thaiss, the Angels' catcher, even stepped out of the batter's box to extend the heart-touching moment.

"I did take a minute (to) look around the crowd and soak it all in," Hendriks said.

The displays of love and affection weren't limited to Monday, however. Fans know what kind of road Hendriks traversed, and they erupted with more applause during his appearances Saturday and Sunday.

The loudest roar came Sunday when Hendriks struck out Tyler Nevin on an 88-mph slider to end the ninth.

"It's very encouraging to hear that," Hendriks said. "It's not just a, 'Oh, congratulations you're back,' and then it goes away.

"I think that speaks to the impact that my wife and I have had in the community with everything we've done away from the field. That's something that everyone has embraced. Hopefully we can continue to raise awareness for cancer research and trying to help out with patient aid."

Hendriks and his wife have donated to and actively aided first responders, minority-owned restaurants, animal rescue organizations and the LGBTQ community. They've also made numerous hospital visits during his three seasons in Chicago.

One wonders how he has time for all of that while also saving 75 games and posting a 2.76 ERA with the Sox.

"My wife is really good at organizing and time management," Hendriks said. "But the White Sox have been fantastic with it all as well. A lot of this is being run through the White Sox Charities. They've been fantastic helping facilitate connections with certain areas."

Sox stoked:

Hendriks' return is huge for the Sox, who are 26-35 after a 7-21 start. The 34-year-old reliever has been the bullpen's anchor since signing a three-year deal in 2021. He saved an AL-best 38 games and posted a 2.54 ERA in his first season on the South Side and added 37 saves to go along with a 2.81 ERA in 2022.

After allowing 2 runs to the Angels in his debut last Monday, Hendriks retired all six Tigers over the weekend.

"Today was a lot better," Hendriks said Sunday. "I didn't feel necessarily great body-wise, but that's one thing I've gotten used to over the last several years. You are not going to feel good, but you can convince yourself you are doing well and it's all mental at this point.

"I'm happy to go out there and put us in a position where it's a little bit normal."

Part of that normalcy includes butterflies before every appearance. ("They are always there," Hendriks said. "If you don't get that, you are dead inside.")

And, of course, the emotion. Hendriks unleashed a primal scream to go along with two fist pumps after recording his last out Sunday.

"That's what we've all been expecting to see," said White Sox starter Michael Kopech, "and he let it out."

"It's awesome seeing him back out there," said Jake Burger.

Yankee fans may not feel the same way if Hendriks pitches during a three-game series that begins Tuesday. After all, New Yorkers can be a rough crowd.

But after everything Hendriks has been through, he'll just take their reactions in stride.

"You never know what you are going to get," Hendriks said. "I'll take it as it comes. If it's good, it's good. If it's bad, it's bad.

"Either way, I can use it as motivation."

Perfectly put.

Because a motivator is exactly what Hendriks has become to so many.

And you don't need any wall to see that.

• • •

By the numbers

Liam Hendriks' stats since signing a 3-year, $54 million contract with the White Sox before the 2021 season:

2021: 71 innings, 45 hits, 7 walks, 113 strikeouts, 2.54 ERA, 38 saves

2022: 57⅔ innings, 44 hits, 16 walks, 85 strikeouts, 2.81 ERA. 37 saves

2023 so far: 3 innings, 3 hits, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts, 6.00 ERA 0 saves

Hendriks has also pitched for the Twins, Royals, Blue Jays and A's. He has a 32-34 record, 115 saves, 3.82 ERA and 727 strikeouts in 648 IP.