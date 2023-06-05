Report: Chelios let go from ESPN amid Disney job cuts
Updated 6/5/2023 8:43 PM
Former Blackhawks defenseman and Hockey Hall of Famer Chris Chelios is among the 7,000 employees let go by Disney, according to a report Monday by The Athletic, and won't return to ESPN next season as an NHL analyst.
Richard Deitsch first reported Chelios' firing Monday; ESPN did not comment on his story.
Deitsch also reported his source expects more notable names to be let go by the sports network this week.
Chicago-born Chelios went to the University of Wisconsin and played for the Blackhawks from 1994 to 1999; he won Stanley Cups in Montreal and Detroit.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.