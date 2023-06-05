Report: Chelios let go from ESPN amid Disney job cuts

Former NHL hockey player Chris Chelios speaks after being inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame during a ceremony and dinner in Chicago, Monday, Dec. 12, 2011. Associated Press

Former Blackhawks defenseman and Hockey Hall of Famer Chris Chelios is among the 7,000 employees let go by Disney, according to a report Monday by The Athletic, and won't return to ESPN next season as an NHL analyst.

Richard Deitsch first reported Chelios' firing Monday; ESPN did not comment on his story.

Deitsch also reported his source expects more notable names to be let go by the sports network this week.

Chicago-born Chelios went to the University of Wisconsin and played for the Blackhawks from 1994 to 1999; he won Stanley Cups in Montreal and Detroit.