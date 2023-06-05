Can White Sox keep rolling as rest of June schedule toughens up?

Chicago White Sox's Jake Burger (30), left, is doused by teammates after hitting a grand slam during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Chicago, Sunday, June 4, 2023. Associated Press

Pedro Grifol has been the White Sox's manager for just over two months, so his methods are still a work in progress.

He's already set policy for himself on two fronts: looking back on the schedule, and looking ahead.

Grifol doesn't mind reviewing what's already happened through the first third of the season, and he doesn't forget the Sox's dismal 7-21 record in April.

"As a team it was, 'We're going through something that's going to be educational for us down the road,'" Grifol said. "'We never want to go through this, but we are going through it. It is what it is. We've just got to learn from it and move on and make sure that we have the awareness to be able to stop it down the road.'"

As for looking ahead, Grifol refuses to do it. He stays in the present and literally takes it pitch by pitch.

"I don't look too much at those standings," he said. "Every once in a while, I take a peek. But I can almost bet the standings, they are not going to end the way they are today. There's going to be some surprises, both good and bad. Our job is to continue to work and prepare and learn and go out there and play hard.

"We owe it to each other, the game, the organization, the fans. We had high expectations coming in. They are still there. We've dug ourselves a hole. It's our responsibility and our job to continue to work and then turn this thing around."

If the White Sox continue building off their weekend sweep of the Tigers, they're going to do it one game at a time.

That's how Grifol operates -- don't look too far ahead.

A sound method, but the White Sox's schedule for the rest of June is worth examining. It shapes up as a difficult stretch, one that could very well determine how the rest of the season plays out.

Let's take a look:

Yankees, Tuesday-Thursday

The Sox hit the road for Yankee Stadium, never an easy visit.

New York is running third in the always rugged AL East, but Aaron Judge remains baseball's best power hitter and he leads the league with 19 home runs.

The back end of the Yankees' starting rotation has struggled, and the White Sox catch a break getting Clarke Schmidt (5.01 ERA) Tuesday and Luis Severino (5.28) Thursday.

New York has not announced a starter for Wednesday.

Marlins, Friday-Sunday

The NL East's second-place team, Miami has been one of baseball's biggest surprises.

Second baseman Luis Arraez is MLB's leading hitter by a wide margin, but ace starter Sandy Alcantara, last year's NL Cy Young Award winner, is having a tough go (2-5, 5.07 ERA).

Dodgers, June 13-15

The White Sox make their first trip out west and will have their hands full in Los Angeles.

The Dodgers have been an average team on the road, but they're 20-10 on their home turf.

Mariners, June 16-18

The Sox head to Seattle after playing in L.A., and they'll have to deal with a talented outfield featuring Julio Rodriguez, Jarred Kelenic and Teoscar Hernandez.

Rangers, June 19-21

Returning home, the White Sox draw a Texas team that is out in front in the AL Central, thanks to an offense and pitching staff that are among the best in baseball.

Red Sox, June 23-25

Boston occupies last place in the AL East, but they'd be right in the thick of things in any other division.

Angels, June 26-29

It's back out west for the White Sox for a rematch with Los Angeles.

Powered by Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, the Angels won two of three against the Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field to close out May.