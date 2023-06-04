Burger's grand slam seals Sox sweep of Tigers
Jake Burger hit a grand slam on a 1-0 pitch to give the White Sox a 6-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday.
Burger, who had struck out three times and walked once in his previous four plate appearances, belted a knee-high fastball that just eked over the left-field wall. It was Burger's first career grand slam and first game-ending home run.
Andrew Benintendi led off the ninth with a pinch-hit single. Yoan Moncada and Tim Anderson then both drew one-out walks to load the bases.
The Sox swept the Tigers to improve to 26-35.
White Sox starter Michael Kopech retired the first 11 batters he faced before Akil Baddoo laid down a perfect bunt down the third-base line for a single. Spencer Torkelson followed with a 2-run homer to left-center on an 0-2 pitch that caught far too much of the plate.
Kopech settled back in after that and ended up allowing just 3 hits while walking one and striking out nine in 7 innings. Manager Pedro Grifol could have sent Kopech (92 pitches) back out, but elected to go to the bullpen.
Liam Hendricks (1-0) threw a second straight day and threw another 1-2-3 inning. When he got Tyler Nevin to strike out swinging, the emotional Hendricks pumped his right fist twice while letting out a primal scream.
Some terrific defense was turned in by both center fielders in the eighth inning:
• Luis Robert Jr. tracked down Javier Baez's deep drive to straightaway center to end the frame. Robert caught the ball on the dead run just a few feet away from the wall. If the ball falls, Zach McKinstry would have scored from second base to give Detroit a 3-2 lead.
• Not to be outdone, Jake Marisnick made a leaping grab at the wall on a towering drive by Andrew Vaughn.