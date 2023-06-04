Burger's grand slam seals Sox sweep of Tigers

Chicago White Sox's Yasmani Grandal hits a one-run single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Chicago, Sunday, June 4, 2023. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech looks at first base as he walks to the dugout during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Chicago, Sunday, June 4, 2023.

Jake Burger hit a grand slam on a 1-0 pitch to give the White Sox a 6-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday.

Burger, who had struck out three times and walked once in his previous four plate appearances, belted a knee-high fastball that just eked over the left-field wall. It was Burger's first career grand slam and first game-ending home run.

Andrew Benintendi led off the ninth with a pinch-hit single. Yoan Moncada and Tim Anderson then both drew one-out walks to load the bases.

The Sox swept the Tigers to improve to 26-35.

White Sox starter Michael Kopech retired the first 11 batters he faced before Akil Baddoo laid down a perfect bunt down the third-base line for a single. Spencer Torkelson followed with a 2-run homer to left-center on an 0-2 pitch that caught far too much of the plate.

Kopech settled back in after that and ended up allowing just 3 hits while walking one and striking out nine in 7 innings. Manager Pedro Grifol could have sent Kopech (92 pitches) back out, but elected to go to the bullpen.

Liam Hendricks (1-0) threw a second straight day and threw another 1-2-3 inning. When he got Tyler Nevin to strike out swinging, the emotional Hendricks pumped his right fist twice while letting out a primal scream.

Some terrific defense was turned in by both center fielders in the eighth inning:

• Luis Robert Jr. tracked down Javier Baez's deep drive to straightaway center to end the frame. Robert caught the ball on the dead run just a few feet away from the wall. If the ball falls, Zach McKinstry would have scored from second base to give Detroit a 3-2 lead.

• Not to be outdone, Jake Marisnick made a leaping grab at the wall on a towering drive by Andrew Vaughn.