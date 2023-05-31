Baseball: York, Batavia advance at South Elgin sectional

York celebrates the Win over St. Charles East at the Class 4A Sectional Semi Final on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 in Elgin. Karen Naess/for Shaw Local News Network

York's Noah Hughes delivers a pitch against St. Charles East at the Class 4A Sectional Semi Final on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 in Elgin. Karen Naess/for Shaw Local News Network

St. Charles East's Nick Miller tags out York's Ryan Turner at second base at the Class 4A Sectional Semi Final on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 in Elgin. Karen Naess/for Shaw Local News Network

St. Charles East's Nick Miller looks for a hit against York at the Class 4A Sectional Semi Final on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 in Elgin. Karen Naess/for Shaw Local News Network

York's Josh Fleming looks for a hit against St. Charles East at the Class 4A Sectional Semi Final on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 in Elgin. Karen Naess/for Shaw Local News Network

St. Charles East's Caden Cotteleer delivers a pitch against York at the Class 4A Sectional Semi Final on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 in Elgin. Karen Naess/for Shaw Local News Network

York's Ryan Sloan delivers a pitch against St. Charles East at the Class 4A Sectional Semi Final on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 in Elgin. Karen Naess/for Shaw Local News Network

York's Josh Fleming scores a run against St. Charles East at the Class 4A Sectional Semi Final on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 in Elgin. Karen Naess/for Shaw Local News Network

St. Charles East's Joe Arend delivers a pitch against York at the Class 4A Sectional Semi Final on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 in Elgin. Karen Naess/for Shaw Local News Network

Ryan Sloan's motivation to play baseball isn't difficult to figure out.

Sloan, the York junior pitcher and Wake Forest recruit, simply "wants to make it."

It, as in Major League Baseball one day.

"That's really it. That's the end goal for everyone," Sloan said following his dominant six inning, 10-strikeout shutout to hand No. 1 seed St. Charles East a 2-0 loss in the Class 4A sectional semifinals.

"I'm going to do it, but that's all there really is," Sloan said. "It's always a grind."

The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder did his job, holding St. Charles East scoreless despite five of those six innings with at least one runner in scoring position threatening.

"I just felt like when [runners get on] you can't get frustrated," Sloan said. "Just find that calm spot where it's like, 'Go get the hitter.' ... I have the stuff where I can go get them."

After defeating the No. 1 seed, York now advances to Saturday's sectional final against either Batavia or Wheaton Warrenville South, at 11 a.m. at Judson University in Elgin. York is looking to repeat as a sectional champion.

Sloan touts a blazing fastball and buckling off-speed stuff in his arsenal. Beyond talent, a calm demeanor on the mound is arguably equally just as effective.

"He's one of a kind," York coach Dave Kalal said. "That's what we've been talking about all year with him, was we know he has great stuff when he's on the mound throwing, but there's other tangibles that people are looking at. Composure on the mound is one of them. That's one thing, especially over the course of the last two, three weeks, he has really worked hard and focused on.

"He kept his composure today in every situation."

York (14-13-1) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second off Saints starter and DuKane Conference Pitcher of the Year, Joe Arend, after Eli Maurer's RBI single.

In the third, York would've scored a second run on Josh Fleming's double, but courtesy runner Nico Ruggieri was ruled not to have touched third on the send-around to negate the run.

The Dukes added their second run in the fifth inning with the bases loaded. Jack Braun hit a dribbler to first baseman James Brennan. Brennan got the force out at home, but the ensuing throw by catcher Eddie Herrera was offline and it allowed Fleming to score for the 2-0 Dukes lead.

Arend (seven strikeouts) lasted five innings, and relief pitcher Caden Cotteleer pitched out of a bases-loaded jam.

East threatened again in the sixth after getting a runner to second after an error, but Sloan recorded his 10th strikeout and coaxed a popout to first base.

Brennan pitched a clean sixth inning for East, but in the top of the seventh, Noah Hughes managed to get Sam Frausto to ground out, Arend to strike out, and after a single by Clay Jensen, Jake Zitella to pop out to end the game.

With the loss, Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Famer Len Asquini's longtime coaching career came to a close, as he's retiring.

"We really did a pretty nice job of [getting runners on]; all that stuff was with two outs, unfortunate, maybe we could've done some different things offensively to try to push runners," Asquni said. "Most of that was with two outs, in scoring position, we just didn't get the big hit. Credit to [Sloan]. That's probably been happening all year with him.

"We asked [Arend] just to throw like Joe has thrown all year. Not to try and do anything more; you don't have to match [Sloan]. You've just got to throw like Joe, because that's going to be good enough to keep us in the ballgame, and it was ... it was good enough for that. Our offense [just didn't get the hit] ... we needed to score."

Batavia 5, WW South 0:

Jack Watson doesn't mince words when putting into perspective the final months of his high school baseball career.

Watson, the Batavia senior, was just moments removed from dealing a two-hit, seven-strikeout shutout in Batavia's 5-0 victory over Wheaton Warrenville South in a Class 4A sectional semifinal on Wednesday.

"Words can't describe," Watson began. "I mean, I've had a rough high school experience and this [dominant pitching run] means a lot to me to do what I am able to do for my team, my town; I just love it."

Batavia advanced to Saturday's sectional final vs. York, who defeated St. Charles East in a 2-0 upset. The sectional final is at 11 a.m. at Judson University in Elgin.

Watson's varsity career began as a sophomore, but has endured speed bumps.

"Definitely was too immature, too young at the time," Watson said. "Didn't have a feel for things and then, last year, obviously, I had a back injury that took me out the whole year. Which was a bummer. It honestly was the lack of innings, lack of reps, which was really what hurt me. Now that I'm kind of in my groove, I just go out there and do my thing and feel so much more comfortable."

Bulldogs catcher Henry Saul has seen -- and caught -- Watson's progression from virtually the very beginning. Watson's senior year already featured a regular-season no-hitter against Geneva and a shutout in the regional semifinal. Watson, per Batavia stats, has a 1.62 ERA with 37 strikeouts in seven appearances.

"Coming back from an injury [like he did], all he does is work every single day," Saul said. "I've seen him put in so much work, and I'm so proud of him. I'm so happy to see where he is at right now, especially with how much work he's put in. Obviously, being behind a little bit about missing a season, it's hard to come back from that, but he's done a great job.

"I think our trust is through the roof. I think we work really well together, and just the chemistry, I love it."

Batavia (19-16) gave its pitcher plenty of run support in the first inning: a five-spot that was all Watson needed against Wheaton Warrenville South starter Jace Maranell. Saul led off with a double, then Ryne Woods drove him in with an RBI double. Ryan Boe and Jacob Aseltine each added RBI singles, and Andy Platt finished it off with a two-run single to round out the scoring.

"[Watson] has really bought into the team, the town, the school," Batavia coach Alex Beckmann said. "That's the biggest thing I've seen from Jack. He trusts us as coaches, he trusts his teammates.

"Early on in his career, it was him trying to throw it as hard as he can and try and strike everyone out. Now, he's learned how to be a pitcher instead of being a really talented thrower. And we've seen maturity this year. His leadership, he's a captain for us, the kid is the hardest worker on the team, and he's going to have a pretty long, successful career."

Maranell limited Batavia in the rest of his five innings of work, but Wheaton Warrenville South (10-22) had a difficult time generating any run support.

"We had a nice start to our season, and then we ran into some tough DuKane [Conference] teams and struggled for a stretch of about nine to 10 games," Tigers coach John Scherrman said. "For them to come back, we [lost] a couple of one-run games to [Batavia] in the middle; we lost some one-run games to Lake Park, we sweep Wheaton North, and we make a run here. Which nobody expected as a 15 seed.

"They had five hits in the first inning and didn't have one after that I recall [other than a second-inning infield single]. Our guys battled, and I'm proud of them."

-- Jake Bartelson