Hahn giving White Sox more time to turn it around before engaging in trade talks

They've been better in May, but the White Sox still entered Monday's game against the Angels with the third-worst record (22-33) in baseball.

As a team, the Sox just haven't been able to put it all together for an extended stretch. But they do have plenty of players that would interest other teams.

Is it time for general manager Rick Hahn to start listening to trade offers for Tim Anderson, Dylan Cease, Luis Robert, Lucas Giolito and Liam Hendriks, among others?

With the Aug. 1 trade deadline still well down the road, Hahn is going to sit tight -- for now.

"What we want is to be in contention and obviously win this division at the end of the year," Hahn said. "There will come a point where that becomes apparent, that if it's not very likely to happen at that point we'll have to make that final decision about direction. It's not a decision we have to make Memorial Day.

"Fact is, our scouts are doing their business, our analysts are doing their preparations, so we're prepared for whatever direction we decide we need to go once the trade deadline gets close. But from a performance standpoint, we know we're capable of more. We need to see that consistency soon."

If the White Sox are still flailing on July 4, look for the trade talk to intensify.

"That's the job," Hahn said. "Ultimately, you have to make the decisions about you are what your record says you are and you need to prepare the organization for the future the best way you can. That doesn't have to be on Memorial Day, so we still have a little time to get this team playing up to the expectation levels all of us have in the front office and clubhouse.

"But if that doesn't happen, it's the responsibility of all of us in the front office to realize where objectively we're at and what's best for the club going forward. Again, we're not at that date yet but we know it's a possibility."

Roster move:

To clear a spot for Liam Hendriks' return Monday, the Sox placed relief pitcher Jimmy Lambert on the 15-day injured list with right ankle inflammation.

"It's been troubling Jimmy now for the last few outings, but he battled through it," GM Rick Hahn said. "Knock on wood, it doesn't seem like it's really significant and hopefully won't be an issue when his 15 days are up."

In 24 games (1 start) this season, Lambert is 2-1 with a 5.91 ERA.

Injury updates:

Starting pitcher Mike Clevinger looked good throwing live batting practice Monday afternoon and is close to returning from the injured list.

Clevinger is out with a sore right wrist and is on track to come off the injured list Friday and start against the Tigers.

On a rehab assignment with Class AAA Charlotte, second baseman Elvis Andrus (strained left oblique) should rejoin the White Sox at some point this week.

Outfielder Billy Hamilton (strained left hamstring) is progressing well in Arizona and could be ready for a rehab assignment in the next week or so.