White Sox can't hold off Tigers extra-inning comeback

Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene runs out a triple against the Chicago White Sox in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Detroit.

White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) can't handle a Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene hit that went for a triple in the ninth inning in Detroit. Associated Press

Tigers' Riley Greene slides safely into home plate to score as Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal (24) waits for the throw in the ninth inning on Sunday in Detriot. Associated Press

DETROIT -- Eric Haase's 10th-inning sacrifice fly gave the Detroit Tigers a 6-5 win over the White Sox on Sunday.

Alex Lange (3-0) pitched a scoreless top of the 10th, and Jonathan Schoop's long fly ball off Reynaldo Lopez (4-4) moved Spencer Torkelson to third with one out.

Akil Baddoo was intentionally walked and Haase hit a fly ball to deep center to easily score Torkelson.

The Tigers trailed 5-4 going into the bottom of the ninth, but Riley Greene hit a one-out triple off Joe Kelly. Javier Baez followed with a grounder to short. Tim Anderson didn't field it cleanly and had to throw to first, allowing Greene to score the tying run.

Detroit led 4-1 after Baddoo's third-inning grand slam off Dylan Cease, but the Tigers bullpen couldn't hold the lead in the seventh.

The White Sox loaded the bases with one out in the seventh, bringing Jose Cisnero in to relieve Will Vest. Eloy Jimenez blooped a double down the left-field line, pulling the White Sox within 4-3.

Luis Robert Jr. grounded to third and Tim Anderson beat Zach McKinstry's throw to the plate. Andrew Vaughn added a sacrifice fly to put Chicago ahead 5-4.

Cease avoided a rare loss to the Tigers. He came into the game with a 10-1 record with a 1.72 ERA in 13 career starts against the Tigers, including 6-0 at Comerica Park. Cease allowed four runs on four hits and four walks in four innings, striking out eight.

Tigers ace Eduardo Rodriguez gave up one run on five hits and two walks in six innings. He is 4-2 with a 1.40 ERA in his past nine starts.

The Tigers loaded the bases in the second, but Zack Short flew out to the wall in left. The White Sox took advantage in the next inning, with Romy Gonzalez lining his first homer of the year into the Tigers bullpen.

Chicago had two runners on with one out in the sixth, but Rodriguez got Jake Burger to ground into a 5-4-3 double play.

In the eighth, Burger nearly homered, but Tigers centerfielder Riley Greene reached over the centerfield fence to bring the ball back.

TRAINER'S ROOM

The White Sox activated Jiménez and optioned OF Adam Haseley to Triple-A Charlotte. Jiménez was hitting .258 with four homers in 25 games when he last played on May 5.