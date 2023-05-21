Robert, Lynn star as White Sox beat Royals 5-2 for series sweep
CHICAGO -- Luis Robert Jr. homered, Lance Lynn pitched six effective innings and the White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 5-2 on Sunday for a three-game series sweep.
Romy González went 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs as the Sox won for the fifth time in six games. The South Siders also improved to 12-8 since an ugly 10-game slide.
Lynn (3-5) allowed 2 runs and 4 hits in his second straight win. The right-hander struck out six and walked two.
Michael Massey hit a 2-run homer for Kansas City, which finished with 4 hits. The last-place Royals have dropped seven of nine.
Kansas City right-hander Carlos Hernández pitched the first two innings, retiring his 6 batters. Max Castillo (0-1) then allowed 5 runs and 8 hits in 4⅔innings.
Robert hit a solo drive in the fourth for his 13th homer, and the Sox went ahead to stay with 3 runs in the fifth.
With one out and runners on second and third, González tripled to right. Andrew Benintendi then made it 4-2 with a sacrifice fly on a foul ball to left.
Benintendi added an RBI single in the seventh, driving in Tim Anderson and helping the Sox close out their first winning homestand at 6-3.
Joe Kelly tossed a perfect ninth for his first save.
González started at shortstop in place of Anderson, appearing in only his second game in May. Anderson entered batting .211 with no homers and 2 RBIs over 17 games this month.
Manager Pedro Grifol said it was a maintenance day for Anderson. The two-time All-Star entered in the sixth after González moved to second base when Hanser Alberto departed with left shoulder soreness.
Massey put Kansas City ahead 2-0 in the second with a deep shot to right. Massey has 3 homers this year -- all against the Sox.
Frazier returns to majors
The White Sox promoted Clint Frazier from Triple-A Charlotte and cut fellow outfielder Jake Marisnick. Frazier went 1 for 3 and scored a run in his first big league game in almost a year.
Trainer's room
RHP Mike Clevinger was placed on the 15-day injured list with right wrist inflammation. Clevinger is 3-3 with a 4.56 ERA in nine starts. ... OF/DH Eloy Jiménez will need a minor league rehab stint before returning, Grifol said.
Up next
White Sox: Neither starter had been named for Chicago's game at Cleveland on Monday. Clevinger had been scheduled to start for the Sox.