 

Kopech brilliant in White Sox's 2-0 win over Royals

  • White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech walks to the dugout after working against the Kansas City Royals Fridayh during the sixth inning in Chicago.

    White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech walks to the dugout after working against the Kansas City Royals Fridayh during the sixth inning in Chicago. Associated Press

 
Scot Gregor
 
 
Updated 5/19/2023 10:26 PM

Starting pitcher Michael Kopech flirted with a no-hitter Friday night and wound up giving up only 1 hit over 8 innings while striking out 10 in the White Sox's 2-0 win over the Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field.

