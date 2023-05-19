Kopech brilliant in White Sox's 2-0 win over Royals
Updated 5/19/2023 10:26 PM
Starting pitcher Michael Kopech flirted with a no-hitter Friday night and wound up giving up only 1 hit over 8 innings while striking out 10 in the White Sox's 2-0 win over the Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.