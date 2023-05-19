Cubs make flurry of moves: Hoerner returns, Bellinger to IL

Chicago Cubs' Nico Hoerner hits the game-winning single during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Chicago, Monday, April 10, 2023. The Cubs won 3-2. Associated Press

The Cubs made a series of moves before opening a series in Philadelphia on Friday.

Second baseman Nico Hoerner was activated from the injured list and returned to the starting lineup. He'd been out since suffering a left hamstring strain while running the bases against the Cardinals on May 8.

Center fielder Cody Bellinger went on the 10-day injured list retroactive to May 16. He suffered a left knee contusion in Houston while leaping against the wall to make a spectacular catch.

First baseman Eric Hosmer was designated for assignment. The veteran hit .234 in 31 games, but the Cubs appear locked into playing Matt Mervis at first base full-time.

Reliever Keegan Thompson was sent to Iowa. He's had a frustrating few weeks, posting a 9.95 ERA in May, after going 1.80 in April.

The Cubs recalled Palatine native Mike Tauchman, a Fremd High School graduate, and Edwin Rios from Iowa. Tauchman is a five-year MLB vet, playing for Colorado, the Yankees and San Francisco. He had a hot start in spring training, then hit .279 in Iowa this season. Rios started the season with the Cubs and becomes another option at first base.

Twitter: @McGrawDHSports