 

Cubs make flurry of moves: Hoerner returns, Bellinger to IL

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Chicago Cubs' Nico Hoerner hits the game-winning single during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Chicago, Monday, April 10, 2023. The Cubs won 3-2.

    Chicago Cubs' Nico Hoerner hits the game-winning single during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Chicago, Monday, April 10, 2023. The Cubs won 3-2. Associated Press

 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 5/19/2023 7:24 PM

The Cubs made a series of moves before opening a series in Philadelphia on Friday.

Second baseman Nico Hoerner was activated from the injured list and returned to the starting lineup. He'd been out since suffering a left hamstring strain while running the bases against the Cardinals on May 8.

 

Center fielder Cody Bellinger went on the 10-day injured list retroactive to May 16. He suffered a left knee contusion in Houston while leaping against the wall to make a spectacular catch.

First baseman Eric Hosmer was designated for assignment. The veteran hit .234 in 31 games, but the Cubs appear locked into playing Matt Mervis at first base full-time.

Reliever Keegan Thompson was sent to Iowa. He's had a frustrating few weeks, posting a 9.95 ERA in May, after going 1.80 in April.

The Cubs recalled Palatine native Mike Tauchman, a Fremd High School graduate, and Edwin Rios from Iowa. Tauchman is a five-year MLB vet, playing for Colorado, the Yankees and San Francisco. He had a hot start in spring training, then hit .279 in Iowa this season. Rios started the season with the Cubs and becomes another option at first base.

Twitter: @McGrawDHSports

Go to comments: 0 posted
Related Coverage
Brown vs. Priester highlights Cubs' week in Triple A
Related Article
Brown vs. Priester highlights Cubs' week in Triple A
 
Cubs let 5-run lead slip away, Astros win 7-6 in the ninth
Related Article
Cubs let 5-run lead slip away, Astros win 7-6 in the ninth
 
One bad inning proves costly for Steele, Cubs drop fourth straight
Related Article
One bad inning proves costly for Steele, Cubs drop fourth straight
 
Cubs send Wesneski to Iowa, call up a pair of fresh relievers
Related Article
Cubs send Wesneski to Iowa, call up a pair of fresh relievers
 
Morel's power becomes an unexpected Cubs weapon
Related Article
Morel's power becomes an unexpected Cubs weapon
 
Cubs pitchers can't compete with Minnesota's 'Land of Rakes'
Related Article
Cubs pitchers can't compete with Minnesota's 'Land of Rakes'
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 