After lengthy layoff recovering from Tommy John surgery, Crochet back with White Sox

White Sox's Garrett Crochet smiles after a workout before the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday. Crochet was back in the White Sox's bullpen Tuesday night after completing a rehab assignment with Class AA Birmingham and AAA Charlotte. Associated Press

The White Sox need all the help they can get, so they were understandably excited to see Garrett Crochet back on the roster before Tuesday night's game against the Guardians.

"It's a big-time boost," manager Pedro Grifol said. "He's got no restrictions. He's a part of our bullpen and we'll use him for some length and we'll use him for some leverage and we'll use him for pockets. We'll use him as we see fit to help us win a baseball game."

The Sox have been piling up losses while Crochet completed the final stages of recovery from the Tommy John surgery that sidelined him all of last season.

The last step was a minor-league rehab assignment with Class AA Birmingham and AAA Charlotte.

In 6 games, Crochet allowed 5 runs on 6 hits and 4 walks over 6 innings. The 23-year-old lefty also had 8 strikeouts.

"Arm has been feeling good," Crochet said. "Just excited to get here and help the guys out. Command of all pitches started to come back. Shapes of everything is pretty much right where I want it. Just feeling good."

Crochet was a very good reliever for the Sox as a rookie in 2020, pitching 6 scoreless innings.

That held up in 2021, when he was 3-5 with a 2.82 ERA in 54 games.

After such a long layoff, it's going to take some time for Crochet to regain his old form.

"Business as usual," Crochet said. "Not really trying to overhype the moment. Just trying to go about my business like I always have."

To clear a roster spot for Crochet, right-handed reliever Nick Padilla was optioned to Charlotte.

In 1 game for the White Sox, Padilla pitched 2 innings and allowed 2 runs.

Hendriks update:

Garrett Crochet joined the White Sox Tuesday but another rehabbing relief pitcher, Liam Hendriks, is remaining with Class AAA Charlotte.

Coming back from Stage 4 Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, Hendriks has appeared in 5 games for Charlotte and allowed 5 runs on 6 hits (2 home runs) in 4 innings.

While the all-star closer could be back with the Sox as early as next week, there is no timetable.

"I think Thursday, he'll throw another one," manager Pedro Grifol said. "Then after he's done, we'll check the box, see how he feels. We'll play it outing by outing. It could be that he feels great at that time, it could be another week. There's no blueprint for this, so we're going day-by-day with him."

Jimenez update:

There is some good news on Eloy Jimenez, who was expected to miss 4-6 weeks after having an appendectomy on May 6.

The White Sox's designated hitter/right fielder felt good enough to do some running Tuesday and appears to be on track to come off the injured list in early June.

"His legs feel good, his body feels good," manager Pedro Grifol said. "He's been cleared to start doing some stuff and hopefully, by the end of the week, he'll start swinging a little bit. If he keeps going the way he's progressing, we're looking for him to join us sooner rather than later."