Cubs send Wesneski to Iowa, call up a pair of fresh relievers

    Before Monday's series opener at Houston, the Cubs sent starting pitcher Hayden Wesneski, above, to Triple A Iowa and called up a pair of relievers, including Downers Grove native Nick Burdi. Associated Press

 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 5/15/2023 6:01 PM

The Cubs made a cluster of moves before Monday's series opener in Houston. Most notable was starting pitcher Hayden Wesneski being sent to Triple A Iowa.

After giving up 27 runs in the previous two days at Minnesota, the Cubs called up a pair of fresh relievers, Jeremiah Estrada and Downers Grove native Nick Burdi. Reliever Brad Boxberger went on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm strain.

 

To clear a spot on the 40-man roster, pitcher Adrian Sampson (knee surgery) was switched to the 60-day injured list.

Wesneski had a rough outing against the Twins on Saturday, allowing 7 runs in 5 innings. Before that, he allowed just 1 earned run in each of his previous three starts.

There was already a possibility of Wesneski being moved down to create a rotation spot for Kyle Hendricks, who has made four rehab starts for Iowa as he recovers from a left shoulder strain. Wesneski's spot in the rotation arrives again on Friday in Philadelphia.

Estrada has appeared in three games for the Cubs already this season, after making his major league debut last year.

Burdi is a Downers Grove South graduate who went on to play in college at Louisville. The right-hander appeared in 16 games with Pittsburgh from 2018-20, then had a second Tommy John surgery in October 2020.

Burdi, 30, returned to the mound with the Iowa Cubs this spring, posting a 3.38 ERA in 11 games. His younger brother Zack pitches for the Tampa Bay Rays.

