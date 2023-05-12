Boys gymnastics: Hersey's Mabry wins all-around title as sport's future hangs in the balance

Most freshman would be thrilled to finish second in the state.

Not Hersey's Nate Mabry.

After finishing second in the state in the boys' gymnastics all-around last year by one-tenth of a point, Mabry was laser focused this year.

On Friday at the boys state gymnastics finals at Hoffman Estates, that laser had a direct hit.

Mabry was solid on all six events, scoring a 56.20 to win the state all-around title. He became just the first Hersey gymnast to win the all-around title since Chris Waller accomplished the feat in 1984.

"I wanted this so bad after state last year," Mabry said. "I had a couple dumb errors last year and lost a couple of tenths that I wanted to get back. I definitely thought about it and it has been a lot of motivation. This is what I have been working for."

Mabry scored a 9.20 on the floor, a 9.15 on the pommel horse, a 9.50 on the rings, a 9.30 on the vault, a 9.45 on the parallel bars and a 9.60 on the high bar. He finished on to high bar and brought the near-capacity crowd to their feet when he leaned his dismount after a full-in.

"That felt so good," Mabry said. "I knew after P-bars I was four-tenths down. I knew I had to hit it. The high bar is my specialty and there is no better way to do it."

Hersey coach Joon Yun said he was indescribably happy.

"I am so excited," Yun said. "I have never had an all-around champion. I never had anyone that close until Nathan last year. I knew he was determined to win it. "He wanted to come back and he knew he could do it. He put in a lot of work in the offseason and we did upgrade some of the routines."

Mabry needed all of that effort to hold of Lake Park's Karl Vachlin and Ryan Czech. The duo were neck and neck with Mabry through the first four events.

Vachlin, who is a senior, would finish second with a score 55.45.

"I am happy with it," said Vachlin, who was sixth last year. "It was disappointing that I fell on the pommel horse. But second in the state is still something to be really proud of."

Czech, who is also a senior, had a career-best score of 54.10 to finish third.

"It was a forgettable day last year," said Czech, who was 14th in the state last year. "I put a lot more work into this in the offseason. I had a great meet tonight."

"They are a good group and hard workers," Lake Park coach Frank Novakowski said said.

"I am proud of them. Really we want them to have their best meet tomorrow. We are happy with the way the performance went tonight, but our ultimate goal is to win a state championship."

Wheaton Warrenvile South's Jack Ongstad was fourth with a 52.70. Hersey's CJ Sayavongsa was fifth with a 52.30.

They were followed by Stevenson's Thor Mace (51.90), Glenbard North's Dan Housour (51.60), Wheaton South's Patrick Malone (51.45), Glenbard East's Vaden Spey (51.15) and Mundelein's Holden Allsbury (51.10), who rounded out the top 10.

Competition will continue Saturday at noon with the team title and individual event finals.

The top eight teams in the state will compete. Lake Park, Stevenson. Hersey and Wheaton South had the highest scores at sectionals.

The top 10 finishers in all six individual event will also compete alongside for individual event honors.

One of those completing Saturday as an individual will be Kaneland's Ethan Yost, who qualified on the floor.

"I think I did real well," Yost said. "I am excited to be coming back tomorrow."

The largest spectator crowd in the five years that Hoffman Estates' has hosted the state finals, gave coaches and competitors hope that this will not be the last boys' gymnastics state finals that is organized by the Illinois High School Association.

Tracie Henry, who is the IHSA assistant executive director who is in charge of managing boys' gymnastics said that the IHSA will review participation levels in all sports. In order for a sport to continue, 7% of the 816 IHSA schools must be full participants.

This year, there were 40 schools that were full participants in the sectionals.

"Every June it is a standing agenda item that we review Policy 14 which is our standing policy that assesses participation for every sport and activity that we have," Henry said. "It is very data driven. It will be up to the board if they take action on that policy."