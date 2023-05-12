Bears schedule 2023: Here are the five must-watch games

The Bears' Justin Fields appears to be of interest to the NFL schedulers, as the Bears got four prime-time games in the 2023 season despite their 2022 record. Associated press

The Bears' schedule is out.

Things will begin and end with the rival Green Bay Packers in the opener and the finale. Week 1 is still a long way off, but it's never too early to start getting excited.

So what are the must-watch games on the Bears' schedule? We've picked out a few below that are appointment viewing.

The NFL clearly believes the Justin Fields hype. They scheduled the Bears in four prime-time games despite the team having the worst record in the league last season. The Texans, the Cardinals and the Colts (the second-, third- and fourth-worst teams, respectively) each have zero prime-time games. This is all about the Bears having one of the most electric young quarterbacks in the league.

The NFL is betting that Fields continues to work his magic as a runner, and possibly even takes another step forward in his development as a passer. Bears fans certainly hope the league is right.

Here are five must-watch games for the Bears in 2023.

Week 1: Packers at Bears

The season opens with a Bears-Packers matchup at 3:25 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Sept. 10, during Week 1. With the departure of longtime Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, this rivalry unquestionably will be different this time around.

Calling a Week 1 game pivotal is probably too dramatic, but it's certainly a must-watch. Both teams have so many questions to answer. The Bears will finally show off what they hope is an improved roster with a better supporting cast around Fields. The Packers will usher in a new era with 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love taking over the reigns at quarterback.

For the first time since Khalil Mack was terrorizing opposing quarterbacks in 2018, it feels as if the Bears actually have some hope against the Packers.

Week 3: Bears at Chiefs

Fields will square off against Patrick Mahomes for the first time on Sept. 24. While it's not a prime-time game, the NFL is putting this matchup in the late-afternoon window with a 3:25 p.m. kickoff on Fox.

The Bears made great strides in acquiring talent in the secondary and at linebacker, but is this defense ready to stop Mahomes yet? Probably not. Even so, this is a must-watch game and the toughest competition on the Bears' schedule.

There's another wrinkle, too: Former Bears head coach Matt Nagy will be calling the plays this year for Mahomes. Head coach Andy Reid promoted Nagy to offensive coordinator after former OC Eric Bieniemy left.

Week 8: Bears at Chargers

In the Bears' lone Sunday Night Football appearance on Oct. 29, they will head to LA to face the Chargers. Expect there to be a large contingent of Bears fans at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers were one of the most perplexing teams in the NFL in 2022. They needed to win four of their last five games to reach the postseason, then blew a 27-0 lead in the Wild Card round against the Jaguars.

Fields vs. Justin Herbert is another marquee quarterback matchup. Week 8 could be a turning point for either team. If the Bears are hovering around .500 after seven weeks, back-to-back road tests at the Chargers and at the Saints could be a pivotal turning point in the schedule.

Week 12: Bears at Vikings

The Bears will visit the Vikings on Monday Night Football in Week 12. If they are still in the playoff hunt, this could be a huge late-November matchup. The Vikings were the class of the NFC North last season. The Lions might be the betting favorite in the division right now, but the Vikings won 13 games last year and still have the most dynamic receiver in the division in Justin Jefferson.

The Bears also have their bye week after the Vikings game, so a win here could set them up well heading into the final stretch.

Week 14: Lions at Bears

Speaking of late-season divisional matchups, the Bears will host the Lions on Dec. 10 after the Week 13 bye. Much like the Vikings matchup, this game could go a long way toward deciding what happens in the NFC North. Sportsbooks are bullish on the Lions, who won eight of their last 10 games last season to finish at 9-8, just outside of the postseason.

But being a preseason betting favorite doesn't really mean much once the games kick off. The Bears were a shell of a football team in December 2022 thanks to injuries and a franchise-record losing streak. If they can manage to hover around .500 into December this season, they will be in the hunt for a wild card spot.