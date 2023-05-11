Bears release schedule: They'll open and close season against the Packers

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones is stopped by Chicago Bears' Jack Sanborn during a December 2022 game. The Bears released their 2023-24 schedule on Thursday, they'll open and close season against Packers.

The 2023 Chicago Bears schedule is here. The NFL released the full slate of games for all 32 teams Thursday night. Below is the Bears' entire schedule.

Every team will play 17 regular season games over 18 weeks. The season begins with the NFL's opening night matchup between Kansas City and Detroit on Thursday, Sept. 7. Most of the league will play its first game Sunday, Sept. 10. The regular season will run through Sunday, Jan. 7, with the postseason to follow.

The NFL calendar will conclude with Super Bowl 53 on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Bears in prime time

The NFL is buying the Justin Fields hype. The Bears will play at least four primetime games this season.

For the first time in 2023, teams can play on Thursday Night Football more than once per season. The Bears will play on Thursday twice: on the road against Washington on Oct. 5 and at home against Carolina on Nov. 9.

They will play once on Sunday Night Football on Oct. 29 against the Chargers in Los Angeles. A Week 12 matchup at Minnesota will be their only Monday night appearance.

Schedule musings:

The Bears will begin and end the season against their chief rival, the Green Bay Packers. The opener will be at home, while the finale will be at Lambeau Field.

The Bears will have the 18th most difficult schedule according to opponents' combined records in 2022. Their opponents went a combined 143-145-1 last season.

By virtue of finishing last in the NFC North last season, the Bears earned matchups against the last-place teams in the NFC West (the Cardinals), NFC East (the Commanders) and AFC North (the Browns).

The full schedule is below:

Week 1: Sept. 10: vs. Packers, 3:25 p.m. on Fox

Week 2: Sept. 17: at Buccaneers, noon on Fox

Week 3: Sept. 24: at Chiefs, 3:25 p.m. on Fox

Week 4: Oct. 1: vs. Broncos, noon on CBS

Week 5: Oct. 5: at Commanders, 7:15 p.m. on Prime Video (Thursday Night Football)

Week 6: Oct. 15: vs. Vikings, noon on Fox

Week 7: Oct. 22: vs. Raiders, noon on Fox

Week 8: Oct. 29: at Chargers, 7:20 p.m. on NBC (Sunday Night Football)

Week 9: Nov. 5: at Saints, noon on CBS

Week 10: Nov. 9: vs. Panthers, 7:15 p.m. on Prime Video (Thursday Night Football)

Week 11: Nov. 19: at Lions, noon on Fox

Week 12: Nov. 27: at Vikings, 7:15 p.m. on ESPN (Monday Night Football)

Week 13: Bye week

Week 14: Dec. 10: vs. Lions, noon on Fox

Week 15: Dec. 17: at Browns, TBD

Week 16: Dec. 24: vs. Cardinals, 3:25 p.m. on Fox

Week 17: Dec. 31: vs. Falcons, noon on CBS

Week 18: Jan. 7: at Packers, TBD