Sox beat Royals 4-2: if they want to keep climbing, good health is critical

Luis Robert Jr. celebrates after hitting a solo home run during Tuesday's fourth inning in Kansas City, Mo. Associated Press

White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito throws during Tuesday's first inning in Kansas City, Mo. Giolito struck out nine and gave up 5 hits and 2 runs in 6 innings of work. Associated Press

Pedro Grifol has been overly positive during the White Sox's sluggish start to the season. That's an understandable trait, especially for a first-year manager.

Grifol has also been realistic, most recently before the Sox took a 12-24 record into Tuesday night's game against the Royals.

After waiting out a two-hour rain delay, the White Sox beat Kansas City 4-2.

Andrew Vaughn snapped a 1-1 tie with a 2-run homer in the sixth inning to spark the needed win. Starter Lucas Giolito gave up 2 runs on 5 hits over 6 innings and had 9 strikeouts.

"We can't continue to dig ourselves an even deeper hole," Grifol told reporters at Kauffman Stadium. "We have to make a move here soon. We've had opportunities to do that. We just have to take advantage of them. The key is to continue to play hard, get our guys healthy and when we get them all healthy, stay healthy."

Ah, health.

The injury bug has been nipping at the Sox for years, and this season is no different.

After missing nearly two weeks in April with a hamstring injury, Eloy Jimenez is currently expected to need a month or more to recover from an appendectomy.

There is better news on Yoan Moncada, who has been on the injured list since April 10 with a back injury.

On a rehab assignment with Class AAA Charlotte, the switch-hitting third baseman was 3-for-3 with a home run Tuesday night and he's 8-for-12 in four games with the Knights.

It sounds like Moncada could be activated off the injured list Friday night, when the White Sox are back home to play the Astros.

Jake Burger, who replaced Moncada at third and is second on the Sox with 7 home runs, is on the IL with an oblique injury and most likely out until some point in June.

Tim Anderson is back after sitting out three weeks with a sprained left knee.

Anderson, who is in a 3-for-21 slump, was held out of the starting lineup Tuesday.

"It was going to be two (days) on, one off," Grifol said. "I decided to play him (Monday) and get him off (Tuesday). After this one, it's play until him and I decide he needs a day."

In the bullpen, two key relief pitchers are rehabbing with Charlotte.

Closer Liam Hendriks has pitched in two Triple-A games and allowed 1 run on 2 hits in 2 innings.

Hendriks is coming back from Non-Hodgkin lymphoma and could rejoin the White Sox at some point in May.

Garrett Crochet, who missed the entire 2022 season recovering from Tommy John surgery, was moved from Class AA Birmingham to AAA Tuesday. The left-hander pitched 1 scoreless inning for Charlotte on his arrival day.