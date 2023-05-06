Boys volleyball: Glenbard West looking strong in bid for another state title

Glenbard West is the state boys volleyball defending champs.

As a matter of fact, the Hilltoppers have won four of the last seven state titles.

So obviously, a high-powered program, but Saturday's Northside Classic invitational was no walk in the park.

The state quality field included the Spartans of Glenbrook North, who won the championship two years ago, along with such perennial powers as New Trier, Libertyville, Barrington, Maine South, York and Glenbard East to name just a few.

Still, despite the strong opposition, Glenbard West passed the test with flying colors at the meet hosted by Glenbrook North, New Trier and Vernon Hills.

They won all 5 matches to take the tournament crown.

"This tourney is tough to get through," said Hilltoppers coach Christine Giunta-Mayer. "There is never a bad match. It's great to see the fight out here."

"We stayed very connected, and played incredible defense. We weren't doing that at the beginning of the season. I see the boys embracing defense and it's really helping our overall confidence and play."

Glenbard West defeated New Trier 25-20, 25-21 in the final match at Northbrook to take the crown.

The Hilltoppers, which improved to 30-1 on the season, were led for the meet by Jack Anderson, who had 41 assists, 14 digs, and 3 blocks.

York won third place with a 25-23, 25-23 win over Stevenson. The Dukes were paced by Logan Rice with 9 kills, Michael Rimington with 8 kills, and Luke Shorter with 8 kills. Jack Bute added 7 kills, and Jack Zitek had 17 assists.

"We were 3-0 in pool play," said York coach Ken Dowdy, "but unfortunately we had to go up against the number one team in the state in Glenbard West (in the semifinals).

"They play a very clean game and get every ball up. We had some good blocks against them and played well but did not seem to have the ability to put the ball down."

"We served really well today, however, and played really good defense. Against Stevenson, our offense was very strong. They (the Patriots) are a scrappy team, usually one of the best in the state and very well coached. For us to go 4-1 in this tournament, we were very lucky."

The Patriots were led on attack by Tony Hwang in the tough loss to the Dukes. He had 9 kills, while Ryan Dong finished with 14 assists.

"I'm really proud of the togetherness and grit the boys played with this weekend," said Patriots coach Eric Goolish. "Despite five players missing some or all five of the matches due to injury or illness, the team continued to battle and compete."

"Taking fourth place in the Northside Classic means we've placed fourth or better in all four of our invites this season, a huge accomplishment."

The Spartans wound up taking home the fifth place trophy. Vernon Hills was sixth and Hersey 7th.

For champion Glenbard West, more outstanding statistics came from. Parker Moorhead (14 kills, 8 digs, an ace and 3 blocks), Andrew Ellis. (26 digs, 1 ace) and Casey Maas (12 digs, 12 kills, an ace and 4 blocks).

"This tourney is loaded with excellent teams," said coach Guinta-Mayer, "and we don't always see them so it makes it challenging and fun."

"New Trier is always a battle. They are so well coached, and their team is so classy. Teams with class always do well and so for us to defeat them is a huge victory."

Only players from the first place pool earned all-tourney recognition: Glenbard West's Casey Maas and Andrew Ellis; New Trier's Tristan Macpherson and David Wolff; York's Jack Bute; and Stevenson's Sam Nuudel.