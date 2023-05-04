White Sox stall in the clutch, fall to Twins in 12 innings

White Sox's Hanser Alberto tosses his bat after striking out swinging during the second inning oagainst the Minnesota Twins in Chicago, Thursday. The White Sox went 1-for-16 with runners in scoring position and lost to Minnesota. Associated Press

The White Sox got what they deserved on Thursday -- a long, agonizing loss.

They had numerous opportunities to put away the Twins and extend their winning streak to four games, but the Sox squandered all of them in a 7-3 defeat in 12 innings at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Going 1-for-16 with runners in scoring position and stranding 14 on base, the White Sox (10-22) looked much more like the dead team that started the season with a 7-21 record than the one that was finally showing some signs of life earlier this week.

"Just one of those days, man," Sox manager Pedro Grifol said. "You can't do that every day. Every single day, hitting is tough. I thought they were prepared to go hit but it was just one of those days. It didn't happen."

Especially late, when it really mattered.

It started in the eighth inning, when Billy Hamilton was at third base with no outs in a 2-2 game after stealing second base and advancing to third in a wild pitch.

But that's where Hamilton stayed after Eloy Jimenez, pinch-hitter Tim Anderson and Hanser Alberto all grounded out.

"Today was a tough one," Alberto said. "We had so many chances to win the game and we didn't do it."

In the ninth, Elvis Andrus was on second base with one out. He made it to third and that was it.

In the 10th inning, the White Sox had runners on second and third with no outs, and Anderson struck out.

After Luis Robert was intentionally walked to load the bases, Alberto and Andrus also struck out to end another rally.

"It's not frustrating for me," Grifol said. "The right guys were at the plate. It was just one of those days. I felt they had a good approach, they took good swings. It just didn't happen."

Minnesota avoided the three-game sweep by scoring 5 runs (3 earned) in the 12th inning off Alexander Colome and Sammy Peralta, who was made his major-league debut.

"So many chances," Alberto said. "The pitchers did a really good job to keep the game there and give us a lot of chances to win the game and we didn't do it.

"Tomorrow is a new day and we feel very, very good right now. I think things are going to change in our favor."

Lucas Giolito started for the Sox and was on his game, giving up 1 run on 2 hits and 3 walks in 7 innings. He also had 7 strikeouts but was disappointed with the outcome.

"This series was definitely a step in the right direction," Giolito said. "I would have liked to have had this game. I felt like we were right there. It always stings a little bit when you lose one like this. That's how it goes. I like to see us winning a series. I want to see a lot more of that.

"Maybe mix in some sweeps and then we're right back in it. I like the trajectory we're on. I like where the clubhouse is at. We're having fun. It's just a matter of continuing to put those things together."