White Sox knock off Twins for third straight win

White Sox's Billy Hamilton, left, and Tim Anderson celebrate after Hamilton scored during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, in Chicago. Associated Press

White Sox's Tim Anderson, left, and Elvis Andrus celebrate the team's 6-4 win over the Minnesota Twins in on Wednesday in Chicago. Associated Press

The White Sox made 11 roster moves before Tuesday night's win over the Twins, a massive number of transactions for one day.

"They weren't intended to shake the team up," manager Pedro Grifol said. "They were just intended to make us better."

The Sox were 8-21 before making all of the moves, so it's not like they could get much worse.

But they have gotten noticeably better.

On Wednesday night, the White Sox beat Minnesota 6-4 at Guaranteed Rate Field. Not only have they won three in a row, they claimed their first series win of the year.

"It's more uplifting and energetic, for sure," starting pitcher Dylan Cease said. "It's way more fun to win. It's about finding ways in the moment that you can to help. We've had a lot of guys step up the last couple days."

As expected, Tim Anderson has stepped up big since coming off the injured list and a rehab assignment with Class AAA Charlotte Tuesday. The shortstop was 3-for-4 with a walk and 1 RBI in Wednesday's win and he's brought back needed energy and leadership.

Veteran outfielder Billy Hamilton also came up from Charlotte Tuesday after having his contract purchased.

Hamilton scored from second base on an infield groundout in the eighth inning Wednesday after stealing a base the night before.

He won't start much for the Sox, but Hamilton knows his role.

"Get the boys going, just bring some energy around here," he said. "I feel like that's a big part of winning, just do what the team needs, and it's my job to come in here and help. I'm excited about that."

Cease wasn't too excited about his outing against Minnesota. The right-hander threw 98 pitches over 5 innings while allowing 4 runs on 5 hits and 4 walks.

"It wasn't good, but it was good enough is how I would describe it," Cease said. "I didn't have a great feel. Didn't get into a good rhythm, which kind of cost me going deep. It's too much inconsistency. I want to get more locked in so I can go six, seven, eight. I feel like I'm close, but still wasn't great today."

Before Hamilton scored a big insurance run in the eighth inning, Eloy Jimenez snapped a 4-4 tie with an RBI single in the seventh. Luis Robert hit a 3-run homer in the first inning.

Crochet update:

On a rehab assignment with Class AA Birmingham after missing all of last season recovering from Tommy John surgery, Garrett Crochet has pitched 1⅓ innings and allowed 3 runs on 2 hits and 2 walks over 2 appearances.

The left-handed reliever is obviously rusty, but manager Pedro Grifol is not worried.

"I've seen his bullpens," Grifol said. "He was here the other day, he threw a bullpen here. He feels strong, he's good."

Grifol said Crochet still needs four or five more games before he rejoins the White Sox and he'll be called on to pitch multiple innings at times.

Moncada update:

The Sox still haven't announced when third baseman Yoan Moncada (back) will be ready for a rehab assignment, but he appears to be getting closer.

"(Tuesday), he looked great," manager Pedro Grifol said. "He took a ton of swings, he took ground balls, he ran at a 97-percent clip. A big day, because we pushed him."

Moncada has not played since April 9 and the White Sox could be in trouble at third base with Jake Burger leaving Wednesday night's game with left side discomfort.

Burger will be evaluated again Thursday.