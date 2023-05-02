Colas sent back to Triple-A Charlotte; Hendriks nears rehab assignment

White Sox rookie right fielder Oscar Colas walks to the dugout after striking out swinging during an April 6 game against the Giants. After batting .211 and piling up strikeouts in April, Colas was optioned to Class AAA Charlotte Tuesday. Associated Press

At some point, Oscar Colas will be back in a White Sox uniform.

But as the opening month of the season became more and more miserable for the Sox, it became obvious the rookie right fielder needed to go back to the minor leagues.

Before Tuesday night's game against the Twins, Colas was optioned to Class AAA Charlotte.

In 25 games, he hit .211/.265/.276 with 1 home run and 7 RBI. Often overmatched at the plate, Colas struck out 20 times in 84 plate appearances.

"He wasn't producing the way we anticipated, and that happens," White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said. "This is a tough level to play at. Some guys get here and produce right away, some guys don't. Some guys need to go back down and continue to develop."

Hendriks update:

Liam Hendriks was in the White Sox's clubhouse Tuesday. He'll speak with the media for the first time since beginning treatment for Non-Hodgkin lymphoma in early January on Wednesday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Hendriks announced he is cancer free on April 20 in an Instagram post and Sox manager Pedro Grifol said the all-star closer is likely to be on a minor-league rehab assignment by the weekend.

"He should be back here in the near future," Grifol said. "It's beyond baseball. I saw him and I was like, 'Thank you God for pulling him and his family through this.' This is a life matter. This isn't a baseball thing.

"Just watching him be healthy and strong and a smile on his face and be here where he loves to be, just makes anybody's day. Certainly made ours."

Hamilton returns:

The Sox purchased Billy Hamilton's contract from Triple-A Charlotte Tuesday, bringing the popular veteran outfielder back for the second time.

The 32-year-old Hamilton played in 71 games for the White Sox in 2021 and became an instant fan favorite.

"It's lovely, man," Hamilton said. "When they told me (Monday), I was so excited, felt like it was my first time here again. It's always good to be with the boys and I'm just excited to get going and everything. For the next few months, we've got some things we need to get better at, so I'm excited about being a part of it."

In 17 games with Charlotte, Hamilton hit .188 (11-48), scored 11 runs and stole 3 bases.

Colome returns:

The Sox's closer in 2019-20, Alex Colome is back with the club after having his contract selected from Class AAA Charlotte. Sammy Peralta also joined the White Sox's bullpen from Triple-A Tuesday.

Colome was 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA and 1 save in 8 games with Charlotte. Peralta appeared in 8 games and was 1-1 with a 3.52 ERA.

Around the horn:

After going 0-1 with a 7.94 ERA in 13 appearances, relief pitcher Jake Diekman was designated for assignment Tuesday. The left-hander has a $3.5 million salary this year and a $1 million buyout for 2024...Infielder Lenyn Sosa was optioned to Class AAA Charlotte after hitting .151 with 1 home run and 3 RBI in 16 games...Infielder Hanser Alberto was activated off the 10-day injured list before the Sox played the Twins...Infielder/outfielder Romy Gonzalez was placed on the 10-day IL with right shoulder inflammation....Reliever Joe Kelly was placed on the Paternity List.