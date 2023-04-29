'Sell the team!' Sox lose no-hitter in seventh, then lose 12-3

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn throws during the first inning on Saturday. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Aaron Bummer throws during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Saturday. Associated Press

White Sox right fielder Oscar Colas can't get to the ball as Tampa Bay Rays' Josh Lowe hits a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday. Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays' Josh Lowe celebrates in the dugout during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Saturday. Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena celebrates in the dugout after homering during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Saturday. Associated Press

Wander Franco homered leading off the seventh inning to end Lance Lynn's no-hit bid, and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied for 10 runs in the inning and beat the White Sox 12-3 on Saturday night.

Randy Arozarena added two homers, one in the seventh and another in the ninth, for the Rays, who improved to a major league-best 23-5.

Franco hit his fifth homer of the season on an 0-2 count on Lynn's 84th pitch to begin the eventful seventh. Arozarena and Josh Lowe homered back-to-back to cap the rally as White Sox fans chanted, "Sell the team! Sell the team!"

Tampa Bay had nine hits in the inning, including five for extra bases.

The White Sox have lost 10 straight to match their longest skid since 2013. They fell to 0-6 against the Rays this season.

Yonny Chirinos (1-0) allowed a run in 4 2/3 innings.

Lynn (1-3) struck out Arozarena after Franco's homer before allowing Lowe's single and Isaac Paredes' double to cut Chicago's lead to 3-2. Paredes advanced to third on Lynn's throwing error to home. Lynn issued a walk and was replaced by Aaron Bummer, who allowed an infield single to pinch-hitter Manuel Margot to tie it at 3. Jose Siri followed with a go-ahead double.

Lynn, who entered Saturday with a 7.52 ERA, struck out 10, walked two and was charged with four runs and three hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Bummer and Jimmy Lambert each allowed three runs.

Francisco Mejía added a solo shot off Keynan Middleton in the eighth.

The White Sox went ahead 2-0 in the second on Elvis Andrus's two-run single off opener Calvin Faucher. Eloy Jiménez doubled in the sixth for a 3-0 lead.

Lynn had kept the no-hitter going in the inning by striking out Mejía looking and grabbing Siri's liner before left fielder Gavin Sheets made a running catch at the wall.

EARLY NIGHT

White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. was pulled before his at-bat in the second inning as a managerial decision. He grounded out to the pitcher in the first without running full speed. Fans reacted with boos.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: OF Andrew Benintendi was out of the lineup after he was hit by a pitch Friday, but he could return Sunday, manager Pedro Grifol said. … 3B Yoán Moncada (lower back soreness) has been running, hitting and fielding grounders. "His left-handed swing is feeling really, really good. His right-handed swing is a little bit behind," Grifol said.