Reliever Crochet nearing return to White Sox's bullpen

After sitting out all of last season recovering from Tommy John surgery, White Sox relief pitcher Garrett Crochet has been cleared to begin a rehab assignment with Class AA Birmingham. Associated Press

The White Sox's first-round draft pick in 2020, Garrett Crochet became the first pitcher to make it to the major leagues without appearing in a minor-league game since the Reds' Mike Leake 10 years earlier.

COVID-19 wiped out the minor-league season in 2020, so Crochet had to settle for pitching at the Sox's alternate training site in Schaumburg.

Joining the White Sox on Sept. 18, the rocket-arm lefty made 5 relief appearances and had 8 strikeouts over 6 scoreless innings.

Even though he profiles as a starting pitcher down the road, Crochet stayed in the Sox's bullpen in 2021 and had a 2.82 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 54⅓ innings.

The following spring, Crochet hurt his elbow and missed the entire '22 season recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Now, he's ready to experience the minor leagues for the first time. On Saturday, Crochet begins a rehab assignment with Class AA Birmingham.

"I'm excited," he said. "Excited to ride the bus. I talked to a bunch of guys in here (White Sox clubhouse) and they're giving me a hard time about it, but I'm excited. Just looking forward to the next challenge."

After such a long layoff, Crochet is anxious to get back on the mound and compete. His return to the White Sox is likely a few weeks up to a month.

"Just feeling good, recovering good," Crochet said. "Just being confident, that's pretty much it. Got some checkmarks I've got to hit along the way as far as two out of three (days pitched), multiple innings as well throughout the rehab assignment."

Updating rehab assignments:

Tim Anderson (sprained left knee) started his rehab assignment with Class AAA Charlotte Friday night and was 0-for-4 with 1 RBI in Game 1 of a doubleheader.

The Sox's shortstop was Charlotte's designated hitter. Anderson didn't play in Game 2.

Infielder Hanser Alberto (quad) also played for Charlotte in Game 1 and was 3-for-3.

Manager Pedro Grifol said Anderson could be back with the White Sox for Tuesday's home game vs. the Twins.

Signing day:

The Sox signed veteran outfielder Clint Frazier Friday and assigned him to AAA Charlotte.

Frazier started in left field for the Knights in Game 2 of a doubleheader.

Playing for the Cubs last season, Frazier hit .216 and had 1 RBI in 19 games.

The White Sox also signed veteran relief pitcher Bryan Shaw and he'll eventually report to Charlotte.

The 35-year-old Shaw has pitched 12 major-league seasons and was 6-2 with a 5.40 ERA in 60 games for Cleveland last year.