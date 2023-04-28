On Day 2 of NFL draft, Bears focus on defense

Florida defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr. sets up for a play during an October 2022 game. With the 53rd pick on Friday night, the Bears selected Dexter. Associated Press

One day after drafting Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright with the 10th overall pick, Bears general manager Ryan Poles significantly bolstered his defense with three selections Friday night.

First, the Bears selected Florida defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. with the 53rd overall pick in the second round. A short while later, the Bears traded up five spots in a pick swap with the Jacksonville Jaguars in order to draft Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson at No. 56 overall. Finally, they added South Carolina defensive tackle Zacch Pickens with the 64th pick, the first selection of the third round.

The Bears were looking for help defensively, and they appear to have found some reinforcements. They significantly addressed the defensive tackle position, which was a clear weakness in 2022. The selections of Dexter and Pickens come after the Bears decided to take a pass on highly touted Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter on Thursday.

Dexter is a 6-foot-5, 310-pound defensive tackle who started two seasons for the Gators. He had 55 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks for the Gators as a junior last season. Dexter is a 21-year-old Florida native.

As a youngster growing up, Dexter gave up football in middle school to focus on basketball. He played high-level travel basketball and even played with current Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes. Dexter returned to football as a high school junior. He quickly became one of the top recruits in the country.

"I think just my wanting to maximize my potential is how I caught up in all those years that I didn't play," Dexter said. "Just a mix of those things and my work ethic helped me get to that point."

Dexter has experience as a "3-technique" defensive tackle, a spot that Bears coach Matt Eberflus has called the engine of his defense.

Bears trade up for Stevenson:

In the trade with Jacksonville to move up from No. 61 to No. 56, the Bears gave up pick No. 136, which is the first pick of the fifth round. Doing so allowed the Bears to take Stevenson.

Stevenson was a two-year starter for the Hurricanes after transferring from Georgia. In 2022, he had 25 combined tackles, two interceptions and nine passes defended. He was a third-team All-ACC performer. He's a hard-hitting corner who measures in at 6-foot, 198 pounds.

The Bears could look to pair Stevenson with cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon in the starting lineup.

Stevenson visited Halas Hall prior to the draft as one of the Bears' 30 player visits. Eberflus told Stevenson that "the only reason I'm on a (top) 30 visit is because I play the game how it used to be played," Stevenson said.

More help at DT:

The Bears weren't don't at defensive tackle after Dexter. Shortly after trading up for Stevenson, they selected Pickens out of South Carolina at No. 64.

The 23-year-old South Carolina native started two seasons for the Gamecocks. He was a second-team All-SEC performer last season, totaling 42 tackles, 4 tackles for loss and 2½ sacks.

Pickens is a 6-foot-3, 291-pound defensive tackle with long arms and great athleticism. Pickens said his meeting at the NFL combine with the Bears stood out because the Bears didn't hold an intense interview like some other teams.

"They really made it comfortable," Pickens said. "They didn't ask me too many crazy questions. They didn't try to scare me or anything. They just wanted me to be me."

I'm proud to say I'm a Bear."