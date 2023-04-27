Anderson heads out on rehab assignment, 'getting close' to rejoining Sox

White Sox's Eloy Jimenez talks with injured Tim Anderson in the dugout during a game against the Phillies in April. Out since April 11 with a sprained left knee, shortstop Anderson is heading to Class AAA Charlotte on a rehabilitation assignment and is close to returning. Associated Press

Heading into Thursday night's game against Tampa Bay, the White Sox were 2-12 since Tim Anderson went on the injured list with a sprained left knee.

There is little doubt they are a much better team when the all-star shortstop is in the lineup, and Sox general manager Rick Hahn had some good news on that front.

Anderson is headed to Class AAA Charlotte for a rehabilitation assignment and he obviously needs some work after going down with the knee injury on April 10.

Reserve infielder Hanser Alberto (strained left quad) is also heading to Charlotte to rehab.

"We'll project out their returns once they're down there playing," Hahn said. "But certainly, we're getting close."

In 11 games with the White Sox this season, Anderson is hitting .298/.327/.404 with 4 RBI and 5 stolen bases.

Moncada update:

On the injured list with lower back soreness, third baseman Yoan Moncada's return date to the Sox is still unknown.

Moncada has been out since April 10.

"For the sake of clarity, he was dealing with a disc that was inflamed and was impinging on his lower back," general manager Rick Hahn said. "That was the root of the situation. Over the last several days, it seems things are settling down and he's able to do more and more physical activity.

"Don't anticipate him leaving on a rehab assignment during this homestand but hopefully he continues to progress over these next seven or eight days and have an assignment soon after."

In 9 games with the White Sox, Moncada is hitting .308/.325/.564 with 2 home runs and 5 RBI.

Prospect watch:

Two of the Sox's top minor-league players, shortstop Colson Montgomery and third baseman Bryan Ramos, have yet to play this season due to injuries.

"Colson is dealing with a mid-back strain," GM Rick Hahn said. "Making some progress but don't have a timeline on him yet for a rehab assignment or his ultimate assignment back at (Class AA) Birmingham."

Ramos has been sidelined by an oblique strain but is close to joining Birmingham.